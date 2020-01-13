THIS beloved character is back in EastEnders TONIGHT and fans couldn’t be more excited

It's the moment that EastEnders fans have been waiting for since before Christmas...

EastEnders fans will be treated to a reunion between Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway tonight when Callum returns to Albert Square after leaving before Christmas.

Fans of the couple were left heartbroken when the pair split in December as Ben’s involvement in Phil’s revenge against Keanu Taylor stepped up a gear.

With Callum desperate to make a new career working for the police, Ben tried his best to put his dodgy dealings to one side and be the boyfriend that Callum needed him to be.

But sadly, Ben’s criminal lifestyle wasn’t that easy to give up, and soon Phil was putting the pressure on his son to help him deal with cheating Keanu after he discovered he was the father of Sharon’s baby.

Callum was left devastated when Ben coldly ended things between them just moments after he’d confessed to the the Mitchell hard man that he was in love with him.

Knowing that he needed space from Ben, Callum made the shock decision to leave Walford for a while and spent Christmas away from his friends and family.

But tonight he’s back, and fans couldn’t be happier…

Oblivious to the fact he is coming home, Ben will be shocked to see Callum tonight when he walks unexpectedly into the car lot.

But will the pair be able to make amends and admit that they’re destined to be together? Or will Ben’s belief that Keanu is dead be too much for him to bear?

The pair are clearly made for one another, but will Callum still be able to love Ben if he knew what he is capable of?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.