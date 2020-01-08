THIS family torn apart in Home and Away as the threat of death looms

The Morgan family aren't in a good place as Tori's life hands in the balance in today's Home and Away...

With Tori Morgan’s life in grave danger after falling into a coma shortly after giving birth to her daughter, Grace, her friends and family are starting to fear the worst in today’s Home and Away.

As Mason fights to put on a brave face, desperate to keep the severity of the situation from Ava, Justin and Leah are in the city by Tori’s bedside as she fights for her life in hospital.

But it is clear that Mason is worried, and as soon as Ava is out of ear shot, he is offloading to Irene about how scared he is for his sister, revealing that even being a doctor can’t prepare for the trauma of having a loved one in hospital.

As Mason and Ava try to fill their time today in a bid to take their mind off why Justin hasn’t called with an update, Mason is starting to struggle keeping his fears from his niece, especially when everyone they meet in Summer Bay tries to talk to him about Tori’s fight for her life in front of her.

But later when Mason’s back is turned, Ava decides to call her dad, and she is surprised when he answers his phone.

Mason had previously told her that Justin wasn’t allowed phones in the hospital and that’s why she couldn’t get in touch with him, but now that his lies are exposed, Mason decides that perhaps it is about time Ava knew the whole truth.

With Justin on the other end of the phone, Ava is told the extent of Tori’s condition… she is in a coma and no one knows if she will ever wake up. And if she does, there is no guarantee that she won’t have suffered some kind of brain damage.

With the reality hitting Ava hard, she and Mason share a late night movie together, untied in their grief for their family that is being torn apart by this latest heartbreak.

But will Tori wake up? Or will baby Grace grow up without ever properly meeting her mum?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5