THIS favourite Neighbours couple to SPLIT as family feud escalates?

Today’s Neighbours sees Dipi and Shane Rebecchi’s marriage hit the rocks when their family dramas start to cause serious tension between the pair.

With Dipi still angry at Shane and his brother Toadie after the parts they played in her teenage daughter Kirsha leaving Erinsborough to start a new life at a school in Sydney, things are already tense in the Rebecchi household.

However, things only get worse when Shane sees how much Toadie is struggling with the class action lawsuit against Lassiters and offers to lend a hand.

But while in his mind he is just doing a nice thing for his brother, Dipi sees helping Toadie with a case that could see their cafe, Harold’s, shut down as a total kick in the teeth.

After having a word with Toadie about getting Shane to help him, Shane then tries to make amends by coming to Harold’s to help fix the coffee machine.

However, Gary Canning has already beaten Shane to it, and Shane feels miffed that another man is helping his wife when it should have been him.

But with Dipi still fuming with her husband, it seems what ever Shane says is taken the wrong way, and soon Dipi is taking the afternoon off to spend it drinking in the Waterhole with Gary, leaving Shane to hold the fort at the cafe.

But when Dipi later turns down Shane’s olive brach of a night out together in favour of spending the evening with Gary instead, Shane’s nose is well and truly put out of joint and the pair argue once again.

With their marriage at rock bottom and Dipi’s friendship with Gary blossoming before their eyes, could the Rebecchi marriage be in crisis?

