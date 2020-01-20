THIS former Coronation Street star looks UNRECOGNISABLE and soap fans are SPEECHLESS

Coronation Street fans were shocked to see Richard Fleeshman looking very different to his days on the soap...

Coronation Street fans were given a treat this morning when former soap star Richard Fleeshman appeared on ITV breakfast show Lorraine to talk about his new music.

Viewers were stunned to see the actor and musician looking completely different to his Coronation Street days, where he played the role of Craig Harris for four years.

The former Coronation Street favourite was chatting to Lorraine about his new collaboration with girlfriend Celinde Schoenmaker as they bring a new album out together at the start of March.

The couple, who have formed a new duo called Makerman, have written some new material together and Richard was telling Lorraine how is came about by happy accident.

He was also chatting about his friendship with Elton John and the fact he’s still proud of his Coronation Street roots, and fans couldn’t have been more surprised at his new grown-up look…

Richard was part of the Coronation Street cast from 2002 and 2006, and played Rosie Webster’s boyfriend, Craig.

The pair went through various teenage traumas together, including a goth stage, and Richard certainly looks a bit different to his time on screen when he was wearing dark eyeliner and had long black hair.

But sadly Craig and Rosie’s romance wasn’t meant to be, despite the pair planning to run away to Berlin and start a new life together.

Back in 2006 the pair went on holiday to Paris with the rest of the Webster family, but as they went to board a train to Berlin, Rosie decided she couldn’t go through with leaving her family behind and Craig was forced to go alone… marking his departure from the soap.

These days Richard is a highly acclaimed singer and performer, having made a name for himself in the world of theatre after wowing in various musicals and stage productions.

And despite having a new album out on the 1st March, he’s not turning his back on the stage because Richard’s next venture is starring in Jack Absolute flies again at the National Theatre this spring.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.