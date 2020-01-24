Hollyoaks have announced Richard Blackwood will play Martine's ex and the Devereaux twins' DAD as he becomes the latest newcomer to join the soap

Hollyoaks has announced that former EastEnders actor, Richard Blackwood is joining the cast and will play Felix Westwood, a past love interest of Martine Deveraux (Kelle Bryan).

Felix is also the father of Mitchell Deveraux (Imran Adams) and his long-lost twin Toby Faroe (Bobby Gordon).

Richard left EastEnders almost two years ago after his character Vincent was held at gunpoint by a corrupt police officer, but his fate was never revealed.

“I feel amazed and honoured to join the cast of Hollyoaks,” Richard said. “After finishing at EastEnders, I did a few plays and a TV show for America.

“Now, I feel ready with what I’ve learnt in my hiatus to be a part of this show. I plan to take my acting to the next level and this character will help tremendously with that growth!”

Meanwhile, Imran Adams who has been nominated for best newcomer at the National Television Awards and will be playing his on-screen son, is extremely excited to start working with the star and says he has was an inspiration to him growing up.

Imran said: “Richard Blackwood has been a cultural British icon for so many years. I remember being young and watching him on shows like MTV Base and BBC One and just being out there living his dreams. As a young black man, it was such an inspiration for me to see, and to have him be cast as my TV dad is something I will hold with me for a very long time.

Imran continued: “He’s such a charming, personable, hardworking guy and I feel like, because of those attributes, he will be a perfect fit in the Deveraux clan who are loved by so many Hollyoaks fans.”

Richard’s first scenes as Felix will air in the spring.

Hollyoaks is shown weekdays on C4 at 6.30pm with the next episode following on E4