THIS Home and Away favourite to find their life in DANGER following shock BABY drama

Tori Morgan finds her life on the line in today's Home and Away...

Joy soon turns to horror for Home and Away’s Tori Morgan today when she collapses shortly after giving birth to her beautiful baby daughter, Grace.

Home and Away returns to our screens today after an extended break over the Christmas season, and we pick up where the soap left off back in November, with Tori Morgan going into labour while stuck in the police safe house with Jasmine Delaney.

But fans will remember that the baby’s father, Robbo, was still out catching the dangerous gang who have been making his and Jasmine’s life a living misery for months, and today it is a race against time for him to make it back to the safe house in time to see his daughter born.

Thankfully Robbo makes it in the nick of time, and he and Tori are thrilled when their daughter arrives safely, and they agree to call her Grace.

Things get even better for Robbo when he tells wife Jasmine that they can return to Summer Bay now that the gang targeting them are behind bars, and everyone is on cloud nine for the first time in months.

However, their joy is short-lived when new mum Tori takes a turn for the worst just hours after giving birth.

After suddenly feeling dizzy, Tori hands the baby to Justin before clutching her head in pain and collapsing to the floor.

Luckily the doctor who helped deliver baby Grace is still there to assist, and with him and nurse Jasmine around, Tori is in good hands.

However, when she fails to come round from her collapse, things don’t look good at all and everyone starts to fear the worst.

Tomorrow’s Home and Away will see Tori raced to hospital by air ambulance… but will she survive?

