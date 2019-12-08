This ICONIC Emmerdale set has had a total MAKEOVER – and fans LOVE it!

Emmerdale's legendary Home Farm looks almost unrecognisable...

Emmerdale has given fans a sneak peak into what the new renovations at Home Farm look like, and viewers already can’t get enough of Kim Tate’s glamorous house.

Viewers will know that Kim, Jamie and Andrea Tate have been staying at the B&B recently with little Millie, while their house had a complete makeover.

But it seems the luxurious renovations on Home Farm are finally complete – but the iconic set hasn’t just had a lick of paint… the whole place looks almost unrecognisable – and very festive!

Gone are the sleek and modern finishing touches added to the house by Joe Tate, and now the whole place is bursting with glamour and is VERY Kim Tate.

The soap shared a series of pictures with their social media followers, revealing that they had asked actress Claire King, who plays legendary Kim Tate, what she thought of the new look… “We asked the lady of the manor herself how she is finding the new set.

“She says: ‘Loving my new Home Farm makeover so much! I want the same for my house.'”

And fans seemed to agree with Claire, claiming it was the best they had seen Home Farm ever look…

Of course Emmerdale fans will know that Home Farm is set to take centre stage this Christmas as secrets and lies are exposed as the Tate’s celebrate the festive season.

Emmerdale bosses revealed earlier this week that Graham, played by actor Andrew Scarborough, will be dramatically murdered in a huge whodunnit storyline that will play right the way through to the new year.

While things might sound a bit grim for Graham, at least Home Farm is looking its very best for the drama!

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.