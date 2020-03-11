Award-winning drama This Is Us has been on our screens for a few years now and it seems that fans just can’t get enough.

This Is Us season 4 is coming!

The NBC series, which follows the drama-filled Pearson family, has already aired three seasons here in the UK and viewers can’t wait for the next one after the network confirmed that the show would be releasing three more seasons.

Announcing the news last year, show-creator Dan Fogelman write on his Twitter, ‘Three years ago, we were live-tweeting the premiere of our TV show, hoping someone, anyone might watch…

‘Today our friends at @nbc picked up #ThisIsUs for THREE more seasons, bringing us to six’.

So what can we expect for our favourite TV family? Here’s everything you need to know about This Is Us season 4.

This Is Us: Where did we leave season 3?

WARNING: SEASON 1-3 SPOILERS AHEAD

The entertaining dramedy, which follows the extensive Pearson family throughout their many years of life, branched off into new territory during season three.

Not only did the show introduce a new future time period, which was teased at the very end of the second series with a scene between Pearson triplet Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and his eldest daughter Tess (Eris Baker), the third instalment also explored family patriarch Jack’s past.

While flashbacks continued to tell the story of how the iconic Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) met, a new storyline followed Jack during the time in his life before he met Rebecca, and even introduced a new character in the form of Jack’s younger brother Nicky (Michael Angarano).

Nicky also made an appearance in the present-time storyline (played by Griffin Dunne), as he was discovered by the three Pearson siblings as they tried to find out more about their father’s past.

Elsewhere, the storyline surrounding Randall and Beth’s (Susan Kelechi Watson) relationship was developed, while Beth’s own past was also explored.

And in the shock final scene of the series, it looks as though the family are all rallying around mother Rebecca, as a flash-forward shows the matriarch bedridden with a medical condition.

As always fans were left reeling, desperate to find out how the Pearson family found themselves in that situation.

This Is Us season 4 spoilers: What will happen?

Showrunner Dan Fogelman promised that season four will see “a lot of answers” for desperate fans.

“Obviously there’s a tremendous amount of attention on Randall and Beth’s storyline,” he said while speaking at the This Is Us PaleyFest panel earlier this year. “There will be an answer there in terms of the long-term health of their relationship.

“We have all of our storylines building to that in the last episode,” he continued. “It’s kind of gigantic. The last five minutes of the episode are sprawling.”

“Our world’s going to expand a little bit in a really interesting way,” he added. “I think where we’re starting the season is as ambitious as we’ve been.

“We have a plan; we’re at the midpoint. We know where we’re going, we know what we’re doing. I’m more excited about the back half of the plan than the front half.”

“I think it’s going to be very ambitious and sprawling in terms of how it plays with time,” Dan added to Entertainment Weekly, revealing that there will be “restarts for everybody”.

“Many of our characters are in the middle of their stories,” he continued, “and that’s a point where characters are opening up to new things and new things are starting.

“That becomes a very exciting period for almost all of the characters, and for some of them, maybe a very scary period in terms of how fraught their storylines are.”

Dan also opened up about Rebecca’s future, replying to the question of whether the end of series three means that she will suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s in the future.

He said, “All I can say about Rebecca’s status is, I don’t think that your read is a read that would be unexpected based off the limited amount of material we’ve seen.

“But there are other things that could be going on there as well. You wouldn’t be able to know it just from that. There could be many suspicions as to what is ailing Rebecca, including just ageing and being in that place of life.

“The read of it being Alzheimer’s and dementia is not unexpected,” he said, adding, “it doesn’t mean it’s necessarily right.”

This Is Us season 4: How to watch it in the UK

The NBC show first came to the UK back in 2017 and was aired by Channel 4 at the time.

However, after the drama’s second series the UK network decided not to renew their licensing agreement for series with international distributor Twentieth Century Fox Television Distribution.

But good news for UK fans is that we expect the hit show’s fourth series to be included with Amazon’s Prime Video service, following suit of the previous three seasons.

When will it air?

While season four aired in the US on Tuesday, September 24 on NBC, there is no word yet on when we will be able to watch it in the UK.

The third series hit Amazon back in January, so it could be likely that we’ll have to wait until the same time next year for the newest drop.

However, fingers crossed that Amazon will grace us with the series a bit sooner!