THIS is why fans recognise the hospital mediator in Coronation Street

Coronation Street saw a familiar face return last night...

Coronation Street fans found their hearts breaking for Steve McDonald and Leanne Battersby last night as they continued their fight for their son Oliver’s life.

Fans will know that things have got so heated in the battle over Oliver’s fight with Mitochondrial Disease that a hospital mediator had to be called in.

But as the mediator tried to keep the peace between Leanne, Steve and Oliver’s doctor, fans could be forgiven for being slightly distracted.

A familiar face

The actress who played the hospital mediator will have looked very familiar to eagle-eyed viewers, because she has been in Coronation Street before.

In fact, actress Joanna Bond has played two characters in the soap before.

In 2014 she played a character called Donna Harris, who was a doctor, and in 2018 she returned to the soap to play Scarlett Fullerby.

Scarlett was part of Mary Taylor’s storyline that saw her son, Jude, lying about working at the Weatherfield Marine Life Centre.

Viewers will remember Scarlett was the character Mary stopped to ask if she could be directed to where her son was working, however, it transpired that Jude had lied and Scarlett had never heard of him.

Actress Joanna has also appeared as a consultant in Emmerdale in 2017, and also played the character of Annie Kelly in 2011.

But Coronation Street and Emmerdale aren’t the only soaps that Joanna has appeared in.

She has also been in an episode of Hollyoaks, which saw her playing the role of Miss Clifford.

The fight continues

As Leanne and Steve prepared to take the hospital to court and let a judge decide Oliver’s fate, it was clear that Tracy and Nick were struggling with the idea.

While Nick was adamant that they needed to support Steve and Leanne in any way possible, Tracy wasn’t convinced.

Despite wanting Oliver to live, Tracy wasn’t sure that selling their family assets was going to save him, and secretly pulled the plug on the sales of their flat, Street Cars and Preston’s Petals.

But with the fight for Oliver taking another devastating turn, has Tracy just made things worse?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV – see our TV Guide for full listings.