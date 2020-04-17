This legendary EastEnders villain is heading to the new series of The Real Marigold hotel!

Nasty Nick star off to India with an ex Bond girl and a cricket commentator!

EastEnders legend John Altman, aka Nasty Nick Cotton, is heading to India for the new series of BBC1 hit The Real Marigold Hotel.

The former EastEnders favourite is one of eight celebs of a certain age who’ll be seen road testing retirement six thousand miles from home.

Joining the 68-year-old star in the four-part series is ex-Bond girl Britt Ekland, Dragon’s Den star Duncan Bannatyne, fashion designer Dame Sandra Rhodes, Chuckle Brother Paul Chuckle, cricket commentator Henry Blofeld, actress Susie Blake and singer Barbara Dickson.

John, who appeared in the very first episode of EastEnders in 1985, reveals that he went to India before in 1969.

John found India hadn’t changed…

He says: “Down on street level, things haven’t changed that much. Ladies riding motorbikes since I went there in 1969, and people have mobile phones, so there was tech around, but street life was pretty much the same – with Tuk Tuks and it being busy and noisy.

“The heart of India is the real India. The festivals are still going as they were in 1969.”

Talking about his role in the group, John adds: “We were all very different. A real eclectic mix. I was Britt’s personal photographer.

“She liked the photos that I took. They say Pisces understand all the other signs of the zodiac and I got close to everyone.

“I went to watch the sunrise with Zandra. It didn’t come up but that didn’t matter! Duncan and I got into Yoga. I had a lot of laughs with Paul Chuckle. I had special moments with everyone.”

John, who became arguably the greatest ever villain in EastEnders, left the show in 2015 when his character was finally killed off.

The Real Marigold Hotel returns to BBC1 on April 30th.