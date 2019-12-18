THREE’S a crowd for THIS Neighbours couple as they find themselves at loggerheads

Chloe Brennan and Pierce Greyson are under strain in today's Neighbours...

Neighbours newlyweds Pierce and Chloe find their marriage under strain today when Pierce fights to mend his fractured relationship with son Hendrix.

Fans of the soap have watched Hendrix slowly but surely fall in love with Chloe in the lead up to her wedding to Pierce… which is ever so slightly awkward because now she is technically his step mum.

But of course Hendrix feelings were only one-sided and Chloe was forced to gently let Hendrix down when he tried to kiss her on the eve of her wedding.

While Pierce and Chloe have tried to make Hendrix feel better about the whole drama, the teenager has taken it badly and is still struggling to be around Chloe, something that is causing trouble for Pierce as he tries to keep both his son and his new wife happy.

Today’s Neighbours sees Pierce fighting to piece his relationship with Hendrix back together by focusing on their father/son bonding time… but it comes at Chloe’s expense.

As Pierce and Hendrix head off for a bike ride, the pair seem to be getting on like a house on fire.

However as they head off for lunch, Pierce texts Chloe to postpone their lunch plans, only for her not to get the text and turn up, leaving Hendrix feeling awkward.

As Hendrix makes a quick exit, Chloe is apologetic, but when she asks Pierce to go through some ideas for the Lassiter’s Christmas concert, Pierce asks if they can do it later as he races to go after Hendrix.

But while Hendrix and Pierce get back on track as they go for a run together and bond over investment talk, Chloe is left upset when a meeting with Toadie about Sonya’s Foundation joining forces with Lassiters for the concert goes badly.

Later Pierce tries to keep the peace suggests that they invite Toadie for dinner to talk about the concert, and Chloe is grateful.

But when Pierce is late to the meeting because he’s with Hendrix, Chloe admits to Toadie that she is finding it hard playing second best in her new family dynamic… could there be trouble in paradise for the new Mr and Mrs Grayson already?

Neighbours currently airs weekdays at 12.50 pm and 6pm on Channel 5