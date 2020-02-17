The series hit screens back in 2013.

ITV’s Through the Keyhole has been reportedly been axed after six series.

The classic show sees host Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis) explore the homes of various celebrities while the audience have to guess whose house the comedian is looking through.

It was revived in 2013 after being on screens at different times between 1987 and 2004, with famous former presenters Sir David Frost and Lloyd Grossman.

The newest incarnation of the show saw high profile faces such as Katie Price, Gemma Collins, Danny Dyer and Joey Essex grace our screens.

But viewing figures seemed to have dropped by a few million, leading the network to cancel the show.

“Since last year’s series, there have been discussions over the future of Through The Keyhole and now it’s been decided to ditch it,” an insider told the Daily Star.

“The show lasted for a while – almost seven years. But ITV are keen to focus on other ideas. The Masked Singer has proved new formats can work.”

“Through The Keyhole was given a plum spot in the Saturday night schedule. And at first it really delivered,” a source added.

“But it’s a night when competition between the TV channels is tough and after a while it started to flop.

“It’s had a good run, but ITV chiefs reckon that other formats will be cheaper to make and pull in bigger ratings.”

This comes just days after popular dating show Take Me Out was axed.

An ITV spokesperson said: “We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out.”

The programme, presented by comedian Paddy McGuiness, aired for 11 years.

“What I am most proud of is the success of Take Me Out as it put dating show back on the TV map,” Paddy said in a video to fans on his Instagram page, “thank you to the boys who braved the love lift and more importantly the stars of the show, the girls.

“I am going to miss spending my Saturday nights with you”.