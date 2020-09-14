Toby-Alexander Smith – things you didn’t know about the EastEnders actor

From a sensational singing voice to famous friends, there is a lot more to actor Toby-Alexander Smith than playing Walford's Gray Atkins...

Toby-Alexander Smith arrived in Walford back in March 2019 as hard-working city solicitor, Gray Atkins, who looked to the outside world to be a wealthy and doting husband and father.

However, it wasn’t long before the true horror of what was happening behind closed doors was revealed, and since then Toby has become a household name thanks to his role as evil abuser, Gray.

Most fans of the actor might know that:

He’s a great rugby player

He trained at Arts Educational School in London

Toby is hiding a secret talent for dancing

Toby-Alexander Smith: little known facts about the actor…

1. Toby-Alexander Smith is nothing like his on-screen character



It will be a huge relief to hear that Toby is nothing like his on screen alter ago, Gray. In fact, Toby gets on brilliantly with his on-screen wife Jessica Plummer, who plays Chantelle Atkins.

The actress once told Inside Soap that they are great friends… “Toby is such a sweetheart, it was lovely working with him.

“He is so kind and easy to be with, and the majority of scenes that I shot at EastEnders were with him. I prayed that I would get along with him on-screen husband and I really do!”

2. He has become an ambassador for Women’s Aid

Taking on a role like Gray Atkins comes with a huge amount of responsibility. Toby and the rest of the EastEnders team have worked closely with charities to make sure Chantelle’s domestic abuse storyline has been told correctly.

Toby told us: “I just hope that anyone experiencing any sort of behaviour like that will talk about it and relate to it. I’ve already been told by Woman’s Aid that people have contacted them and said they think their friend is in a similar situation to Gray and Chantelle in EastEnders.”

Speaking of becoming an ambassador for Women’s Aid, Toby added: “I am proud to become an ambassador and will stand up and support survivors of abuse wherever and whenever I can.”

3. He loves that people hate him

Playing a role like Gray Atkins is always going to come with some negativity, but Toby has revealed he welcomes the fact fans love to hate him.

“The comments on social media were initially a shock but you have to absolutely detach yourself from that. I’ve certainly got my head around that now and actually I encourage it. I hope now that people will be really loud on social media.

“I hope Gray gets mentioned in every tweet imaginable about domestic abuse and how wrong it is. It’s important that this is helping survivors of domestic abuse, at the end of the day I can just turn my phone off.”

4. He’s fitness fanatic

When he’s not busy filming at the EastEnders studios, Toby has revealed he likes to spend his spare time unwinding at the gym. The actor has been known to share pictures on social media of his workouts, telling fans: “Regular exercise isn’t just about improving physical health and physique. It’s the sense of well-being it gives you.”

Toby was also planning to run the 2020 London Marathon to raise money for Women’s Aid. Sadly the event has been postponed until next year, but Toby is still hoping to run and raise as much money as he can for a great cause.

5. He’s got an amazing singing voice

Acting isn’t Toby’s only talent, because he is also a great singer.

During an episode of EastEnders spin off Secrets from the Square with Stacey Dooley, Toby revealed he was about to go on stage to sing some Michael Buble hits when he got the call about landing the role in EastEnders.

“I was in a toilet in a pub getting changed, about to do two hours of singing Michael Buble’s Christmas hits,” he revealed. “My phone rings and I get told that I was going to be cast in the role of Gray Atkins.

“I put the phone down and went out to an audience of about 16 drunk people, and I had this smile on my face knowing that I had the part. It was a very surreal evening!”

6. He’s got famous friends

As well as singing along side Casualty and Holby City star Lee Mead, Toby is also good friends with his on screen brother-in-law, Danny Walters, who played EastEnders favourite Keanu Taylor. The pair have even been known to go to LoveFit Festival together, a festival about fitness, adventure and wellbeing.

7. EastEnders isn’t his first acting job

Before joining the cast of EastEnders Toby appeared in BBC One medical soap Doctors, as well as science fiction series Krypton in 2018, TV series Berlin Station in 2016, and 2019 series, Flack.

Toby-Alexander Smith‘s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the actor…

How old is he?

Toby-Alexander Smith’s age is 30.

Is he in a relationship?

Toby-Alexander Smith keeps his personal life out of the spotlight.

Does he have kids?

Toby-Alexander Smith doesn’t have any children.

Where was he born?

Toby-Alexander Smith was born in Litchfield in Staffordshire.

How tall is he?

Toby-Alexander Smith is 5 foot 11 inches tall.

Twitter: @_TobyAlexander

Instagram: @toby_alexander_smith

Main pic: Getty