Today’s football on TV and the coming days for Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV, Eurosport, FreeSports and more

Here we bring you today’s football on TV and what time the matches are on Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC, ITV, Eurosport, FreeSports and more.

Plus, we also have all the matches in the coming days to make sure you never miss a football match (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Here’s today’s football matches on TV and those coming soon….

Today’s Football on TV for Friday 21 August 2020

Live – Glasgow City v Wolfsburg, 5pm, BBC Alba HD (kick-off 5pm)

Live – Atletico Madrid Women v Barcelona Women, 5pm, BT Sport 3 (kick-off 5pm)

Live – Bordeaux v Nantes, Ligue 1, 6pm, BT Sport, ESPN (kick-off 6pm)

Live – Sevilla v Inter Milan, 2019/2020 UEFA Europa League final, 7pm BT Sport 1 (kick-off 8pm)

Sevilla take on Inter Milan in the UEFA Europa League final at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany. Sevilla will be hoping to claim the title for the sixth time.

Today’s Football on TV for Saturday 22 August 2020

Live – Shimizu S-Pulse v Yokohama FC, 9.55am Freesports

Live Hyundai A-League, 10.30am, BT Sports 3

Live: Beijing Sinobo Guoan v Shanghai SIPG, 12.55am, Free Sports (kick-off 1pm)

Live – UEFA Youth League, 2pm BT Sports/ESPN

Live – Bordeaux v Nantes, 4pm, BT Sport 1 (kick-off 4pm)

Live – Dundee United v Celtic, 5pm, Sky Sports Football (kick-off 5.30pm)

Celtic continue their quest for a 10th title in a row with a trip to Tannadice where new boss Micky Mellon has recruited centre-back Ryan Edwards and Man City Luke Bolton to his newly promoted squad.

Live – UEFA Youth League, 5pm, BTSport/ESPN

Live – Arsenal Women v Paris Saint-Germain Women, 6.30pm BT Sport 1 (Kick-off 7pm)

Live – Lyon Women v Bayern Munich Women, 7pm, BT Sport 2 (Kick-off 7pm)

Live – Lille v Rennes, 8pm, BT Sport/ESPN

Today’s Football on telly for Sunday 23 August 2020

Live- Nagoya Grampus v Kawasaki Frontale, 9.55am FreeSports, (kit-off 10.00am)

Live- Hyundai A-League, 10.30am BT Sport 3

Live – Monica v Stade Reims, 12noon BT Sport 1 (kick-off 12pm)

Live – Montpellier v Lyon, 2pm, BT Sport 1 (kick-off 2pm)

Live – St Johnstone v Hibernian, 4pm, Sky Sports Football (kick-off 4.30pm)

Live – Nice v Lens, 4pm, BT Sport 2 (kick-off 4pm)

Live – PSG v Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League Final, 7pm, BT Sport 1, kick-off 8pm

Arguably the biggest game of the year as Paris Saint-Germain take on Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Portugal. This is PSG’s first ever final in the Champions League, can they topple Bayern?

Today’s Football on TV for Monday 24 August 2020

Live – Henan Jianye v Shanghai Greenland Shenhua, 10.55am (kick-off 11am)

Live – Stabaek v Brann, 7.25pm Eurosport 2 (kick-off 7.25pm)

Today’s Football on telly for Tuesday 25 August 2020

Live – UEFA Youth League Final, 5pm, BT Sport 3

Live – UEFA Women’s Champions League, 6.30pm, BT Sport 1

Today’s Football on telly for Wednesday 26 August 2020

Live – Hyundai A-League, 8am and 10.30am, BT Sport 1

Live – Shanghai SIPG v Chonqing Dangdai, 10.55am FreeSports (kick-off 11am)

Live – UEFA Women’s Champions League, 6.30pm, BT Sport 1