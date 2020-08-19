If you only watch one this tonight, make sure it's Emmerdale...

Tonight’s Emmerdale will finally reveal Malone’s fate after he was hit over the head by Harriet in Monday night’s episode.

But is the corrupt officer dead or alive?

Emmerdale fans watched in horror earlier this week when evil Malone tried to kill former drug addict Dawn by making her take a heroin overdose.

After months of Malone tormenting her family, Dawn had just found out that Harriet has been sleeping with the dodgy copper behind Will’s back.

But instead of telling her dad what Harriet has been up to, Dawn decided to take matters into her own hands and reported Malone’s corrupt ways to the police.

However, Malone didn’t take kindly to Dawn’s interference and threatened to shoot her dead if she didn’t take a lethal amount of heroin that he’d given her.

Thankfully for Dawn, Harriet came to her rescue just in the nick of time.

The vicar hit her former lover over the head, leaving his lifeless body sprawled on the floor.

But is he dead?

Malone’s fate is finally revealed

The truth about Malone’s fate is revealed in tonight’s Emmerdale, finally ending the waiting game soap fans have been playing since Monday.

But if Will is alive, where will this leave the two women?

There is still a gun in the house, will Malone grab it and use it to finish the job he came for?

Could he really kill Harriet, the woman he supposedly loves, in cold blood?

Or had Harriet already put Malone out of his misery with that first blow to his head?

Tune in tonight at 7pm on ITV to find out what happens…

Emmerdale will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week – see our TV Guide for full listings.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7pm on ITV.