Top Gear fans thrilled as filming resumes on hit show – at a theme park!

Viewers will get their favourite motor series back

Top Gear is coming back!

The car lover’s telly favourite was forced to halt filming earlier this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic that sent British telly production into disarray.

Top Gear was among many of the nation’s much loved shows programmes that were forced to stop filming or drastically alter the way they’re made in order to remain on air throughout the health crisis.

Now, fans of the hit show, hosted by Paddy McGuinness, Freddie Flintoff and Chris Harris, will be pleased to know it’s making it’s long awaited return.

The trio reunited at Staffordshire’s Alton Towers, to film new episodes of the show in the theme park that’s currently deserted because of strict government rules.

Making the most of the empty space, the three of them enjoyed an electric car race around the grounds, with Paddy deciding a great way to remain a two meter distance from each other was to prod his co-hosts with a long stick, complete with a boxing glove on the end.

Speaking on the programme’s come-back, he said, “I’ve always dreamed of having a theme park to myself for the day although these aren’t necessarily the circumstances I’d have chosen. Mustn’t grumble though, it’s great to get the gang back together after lockdown and we’re raring to go – two-metres apart at all times of course!”

“We are so pleased to be able to start filming again and a deserted theme park is a great place to start. If what we’ve shot so far is anything to go by, social distancing doesn’t get in the way of Paddy, Freddy and Chris having a brilliant time and causing mayhem along the way,” Clare Pizey, Top Gear’s Executive Producer, added.

Loads of fans were thrilled by the great news, of course.

‘Great to see you are back filming …. looking forward to series 29,’ one wrote online.

‘Nice one,’ agreed another.