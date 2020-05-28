Total Wipeout set to return to BBC with brand new hosts

Total Wipeout is reportedly set to return with some famous faces taking the reigns.

Total Wipeout, which was axed back in 2012, used to be a regular on TV screens for its out-there tasks that made the daredevil in all of us crave to appear on the show.

And now, to try and raise all of our spirits during the coronavirus-imposed lockdown and get us all in the mood for adventure, the action-packed series is coming back to screens.

However, the show will not be returning with the former hosts Amanda Byram and Richard Hammond, who fronted the original series.

The presenting duo will be replaced by Top Gear hosts former cricket player Freddie Flintoff and gameshow host Paddy McGuinness.

As they host the show, Freddie and Paddy will be displaying some of the most-loved video clips that aired during the three years that the show was running.

Officially named Total Wipeout: Freddie and Paddy Takeover, the show will last for six episodes, and will hopefully hit screens later in the summer.

“Now more than ever we need to laugh at people bouncing off those big red balls,” presenter Paddy recently said to The Sun.

“I’m so happy to be involved in bringing this classic show back.”

Freddie also seemed keen for the show to go ahead, adding “I can’t wait to be involved with this brilliant show and to have a laugh watching people fumble with those balls.”

It comes just months after Paddy’s longtime dating show Take Me Out was axed by ITV.

“We’ve decided to say goodbye to Take Me Out,” an ITV spokesperson said on the news.

A source also reportedly told The Sun, “ITV and Paddy have done all the specials you can eke out of a dating show, so it’s been decided it’s time for it to go”.

We can’t wait until Wipeout comes back to screens!