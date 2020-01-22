EastEnders villain Leo King will be left fighting for his life next week...

Next week’s EastEnders sees Leo King’s stalker storyline take a terrifying turn when he ends up being rushed to hospital after falling from a balcony at the Prince Albert.

As always the week gets off to a dramatic start when Leo continues to make a menace of himself at the market.

When he spots Kat Slater he starts hurling abuse at her, leading to her exploding at him in front of everyone and getting revenge by ripping his stall apart.

But that’s just the start of the trouble Leo causes next week, because as everyone heads to the Vic to calm Kat down, the police arrive to take Leo in for questioning.

While Whitney Dean’s stalker is being carted off to the police station, Kat, Kush, Martin and Whitney all decide to head to the Prince Albert to celebrate the fact Leo has finally got his comeuppance.

But things take a disastrous twist when Leo manages to get away from the police and surprises everyone by turning up at the Prince Albert and cornering an unsuspecting Whitney.

Whiney is horrified that just as she was starting to relax, Leo is back and up to his usual games… but soon things get out of hand between them and Kush arrives just as Leo tries to grab Whitney.

But a tragic accident soon follows, because as Kush tries to get Leo away from Whitney, he accidentally ends up shoving Leo away and over the edge of the balcony.

Whitney and Kush are horrified at what has happened and can only watch as Leo plummets to the ground below.

Everyone is reeling from what has happened, and as Kat and Martin take over to protect Kush, Whitney races to Leo to see if he is okay.

As the ambulance arrive everyone watches on as Leo is whisked off to the hospital, but Kush feels awful about what has happened and decides to tell the truth to the police when they inevitably come knocking.

But Kat is adamant that he can’t be honest, worried that Kush will end up in a huge amount of trouble. But as the police arrive, what will that market stall worker decide to do?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.