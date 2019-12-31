The Trial of Christine Keeler kicked off on Sunday night.

The BBC show follows the infamous model and dancer who was caught up in one of the most well-known scandals of the 60’s.

The drama will tell the story of Christine, who is played by actress Sophie Cookson, as she found herself in the middle of a political scandal when she had an affair with government minister John Profumo, played by Ben Miles.

As a result of the affair, Christine found herself at the heart of a national security inquiry, which was launched by the Conservative Party, led by Prime Minister Harold Macmillan.

As the model had trysts with both John Profumo and Soviet naval attaché Captain Yevgeny Mikhailovich Ivanov during the height of the Cold War, Macmillan was concerned that Christine has passed on important information from the British government.

And now BBC producer Rebecca Ferguson has opened up on Christine’s reaction to the TV drama before her death back in 2017.

“When we were at the stage where it looked like we were going ahead we had quite a few legal interactions with Christine’s legal representative, who was also a close friend of hers,” said Rebecca.

“She was still alive at that point, and she died just after the project had been green light but she knew about it and her attitude was one of resignation.”

Rebecca said that Christine had one request that she hoped the production team would consider when making the BBC show.

“But she was aware our take on it was different and one thing she did communicate was she didn’t want to be seen as a victim, which we took as the way the story was humbled,” she told Metro.co.uk.

“It’s certainly very sympathetic and there’s a humane treatment of all the characters.

“I think by the end of her life she had a very different view of what happened to her than what she did at the time because she was just in it,” added Rebecca.

“It’s an extraordinary sequence of events and she was so young.”

“The drama covers how overwhelming that must have been.”