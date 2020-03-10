Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean is just one of the gems on TV tonight...

Joanna Lumley takes us on a tour of Cuba, more celebs take part in C4’s latest Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off, and there’s a new C4 dating show – with a difference. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film, the live sports fixtures and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer, 8pm, C4

Much as we love regular Bake Off, these charity specials always bring extra fun to proceedings but also leave us moved by the appeal-films showing exactly why the famous faces are keen to do their bit. Jenny Eclair, Russell Howard and Ovie Soko are the first of this year’s bakers along with Louis Theroux, who claims to be undercover on the show to expose its dark side! While the Signature of a giant biscuit brings surprising results, the Technical – of course, Paul says it’s ‘fairly straightforward’ – proves anything but.

A Showstopper of a choux sculpture, meanwhile, unleashes the contestants’ creative side. But who will Paul and Prue deem worthy of the Star Baker apron?

Rating: ★★★★ CC

Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean, 9pm, ITV

If anyone can bring sunshine into our living rooms it’s Joanna Lumley, and the Ab Fab star doesn’t disappoint in this two-part travelogue exploring Cuba and Haiti. Far from dwelling on the usual Caribbean clichés of pristine beaches and turquoise seas, Joanna’s after the ‘hidden side’, and in Havana she sets out to learn about the 1959 Cuban revolution and witness first-hand how 60 years of communism has affected its inhabitants.

Elsewhere, Joanna enjoys a ride along the beachfront squashed into a bright pink convertible with a lively rumba band, and seeks out some Cuban boxers. Who knew Joanna Lumley was such a huge fan of boxing?!

Rating: ★★★★ RF

Five Guys a Week, 9.15pm, C4

Imagine having five potential boyfriends living under your roof for a week, all at the same time! That’s the scenario facing a batch of singletons in this fun new dating show from the creators of the TV phenomenon that is First Dates. Smiley marketing consultant Amy, 34, is the first brave woman welcoming a handful of suitors into her home this week – including flashy banker Christian and Hollywood stuntman Michael – and it’s her decision who stays and who goes. The overt male rivalry and competitive jostling over matters such as who gets to cook Amy dinner, make viewing all the more entertaining.

Rating: ★★★★ TL

Mrs Fletcher, 10.15pm, Sky Comedy

This new comedy stars Kathryn Hahn as Eve Fletcher, who has a sexual awakening when her son leaves for college. Eve has spent her life tending to her son’s every whim while also working at a care home and dealing with a lousy ex. Now, facing an empty nest and a looming mid-life crisis, she decides to explore new things – which leads to porn websites, flings and a flirtation with her son’s former classmate.

Rating: ★★★★ RM

The Split, 9pm, BBC1

Hannah begins this penultimate episode in the series with her husband Nathan avoiding her after finding out about her affair, then learns that Christie has slept with a high-profile client. And when Fi Hansen’s sex tape is leaked to the media, it looks like it may have come from Hannah’s computer. Is she in danger of losing both her job and her marriage?

Rating: ★★★★ JP

Best box set to watch



White House Farm, ITV Hub – six episodes, available now

Freddie Fox gives a career-best performance as Jeremy Bamber in this chilling drama. When a family of five is shot dead, sole surviving member Jeremy stands to inherit their fortune…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Good Kill, 1.35am, C4

Ethan Hawke’s air force major flew fighter planes in Iraq; now he pilots unmanned drones targeting the Taliban in Afghanistan, from his air-conditioned cubicle in the Nevada desert. Provocative drama.

Live sport on TV tonight



Champions League Football: RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur , 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Champions League Football: Valencia v Atalanta , 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

Cheltenham Festival, from 9.30am, ITV & ITV4

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Joanna Lumley’s Hidden Caribbean on TV tonight, it’s a real eye-opener!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!