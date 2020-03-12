TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 12th March

How to Beat Ageing is just one of the gems on today...

How to Beat Ageing helps us knock a few years off our clocks, Martin Freeman stars in new comedy Breeders, and we go behind the scenes at Birmingham’s New Street Station in The Station: Trouble on the Tracks. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Breeders, from 10pm, Sky One/NOW TV

Most parents would willingly die for their kids, but they also quite often feel like killing them! It’s that paradox that provides the inspiration for this honest and uncompromising comedy pulling no punches as it explores the pressures of raising a family. Millions of mums and dads across Britain will sympathise with Paul (Sherlock star Martin Freeman) and Ally (Back to Life’s Daisy Haggard) who play a pair of parents struggling to look after two youngsters while maintaining full-time careers. The 10-part series kicks off with a double bill this week, so prepare for laughs, tears and plenty of swearing!

Rating: ★★★★ SMA

How to Beat Ageing, 8pm, C4

The first in this new health series presented by Kate Quilton and Dr Javid Abdelmoneim (main picture) offers tips on how to mitigate the effects of ageing. Eight guinea pigs are given five weeks to tweak their lifestyles, but first they are tested to find out their ‘biological age’. This tells them what age demographic they are similar to. So when 51-year-old hotel manager Andy learns his biological age is 82, his blood pressure goes even higher! The good news is that the ‘health hacks’ on offer are easy to incorporate into your life, and the volunteers see a huge difference after trying them out. Later in the run they’ll be looking at stress, chronic pain, and diet.

Rating: ★★★ IM

The Station: Trouble on the Tracks, 9pm, ITV

This documentary goes behind the scenes at Network Rail to show the reality of working on or using our often troubled railways. At Birmingham New Street flooding is causing havoc as engineer Ryan, part of the ‘orange army,’ tries to get trains moving. A Banksy painting on a wall in Birmingham causes a unique challenge for staff, as do some passengers, including one trying to travel without a ticket.

Rating: ★★★ JL

First Dates, 10pm, C4

Is the world ready for Josh? A ‘customer-success executive’ in a pink suit, 30-year-old Josh describes himself as an ‘alpha male’ and is looking out for a Kim Kardashian type. Is glamourpuss Yasmin woman enough? No less eye-catching is 42-year-old Sherie, a waxing entrepreneur – careers advisers never mentioned that at school – who’s hoping that the Marilyn Monroe dress she’s had specially made for the occasion will wow fellow Northerner Richard.

Rating: ★★★★ SM

Hospital, 9pm, BBC2

A huge problem for Liverpool hospitals is patients with nowhere to go. John, 71, has dementia and has been in hospital for two months. He needs a bed at a care home but there isn’t one. And it’s not just the elderly who become ‘super-stranded’. Three-year-old Hari has a genetic condition that means he’s stuck at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital because his home is not suitable.

Rating: ★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

White House Farm, ITV Hub – six episodes, available now

Freddie Fox gives a career-best performance as Jeremy Bamber in this chilling drama. When a family of five is shot dead, sole surviving member Jeremy stands to inherit their fortune…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Birth of the Dragon, 9pm, Film4

This action movie tells the story of martial arts icon Bruce Lee’s legendary fight with Shaolin master Wong Jack Man in 1964, which is shrouded in mystery. The 23-year-old Lee (played by Philip Wan-Lung Ng) is teaching martial arts in San Francisco when the revered Wong (Xia Yu) arrives in the city. Eventually, we reach the epic showdown and Lee’s fists of fury come up against Wong’s serene Shaolin artistry. Even if this isn’t how things happened, it’s mesmerising.

Live sport on TV tonight



One-day International Cricket: Australia v New Zealand , 2.30am, BT Sport 1

Europa League Football , 5.45pm & 8pm, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3 & BT Sport/ESPN

Premier League Darts, 7pm, Sky Sports Action

Soaps on TV tonight

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

EastEnders, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

