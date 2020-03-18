TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 18th March

Kate & Koji is just one of the gems on today...

Brenda Blethyn stars in new sitcom Kate & Koji, The Repair Shop gets a prime-time slot, and Friends’ Lisa Kudrow guest-stars in a new C4 comedy. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

The heartwarming series that’s crammed with feelgood factor has been bumped up to a prime-time slot on BBC1. Furniture restorer Jay Blades resumes presenting duties as a team of experts gets ready to fix and breathe new life into a vast array of precious objects brought in by members of the public. Turning up tonight at the West Sussex HQ are sisters Carmen and Angela, who are hoping to get their late mum Vera’s pump organ working again. The instrument was lovingly transported from Jamaica when Vera immigrated to the UK in 1954 but it has long since stopped playing. Can the team work their magic? As always, expect things to get emotional!

Rating: ★★★★ TL

Kate & Koji, 8pm, ITV

Vera star Brenda Blethyn swaps her raincoat and hat for an apron and fish-slice in this sitcom, as Kate, the sharp-tongued owner of a seaside café. When an enigmatic new customer, Koji (Holby and Rev’s Jimmy Akingbola), reveals he’s an African doctor who, as an asylum seeker, is not allowed to work in the UK, Kate comes up with a plan to pull customers back into her failing ‘caff’. Will Koji agree to give medical advice to the locals in exchange for free tea and full English breakfasts? The Inbetweeners’ Blake Harrison stars as Kate’s quick-witted nephew, Medium, alongside The Durrells’ Barbara Flynn as Kate’s nemesis, Councillor Bone.

Rating: ★★★★ RM

Feel Good, 10pm, C4/All 4/Netflix (Thursday)

Canadian stand-up Mae Martin wears her heart on her sleeve in this offbeat semi-autobiographical comedy, which sees her recovering-addict alter-ego Mae fall for teacher George (former Call the Midwife star Charlotte Ritchie). But is she becoming Mae’s new addiction, and will George ever come out to her pals? It’s got plenty of warmth, wit and emotion, and you’ll be rooting for this quirky couple. There’s also a great turn from Lisa Kudrow as Mae’s distant mum Linda, while Sophie Thompson is on scene-stealing form as fellow addict Maggie, who meets Mae at a support group. All episodes are available on All 4.

Rating: ★★★★ CC

Great British Menu, 8pm, BBC2

The popular cookery challenge returns, with a new host – comedian Susan Calman. This year’s final banquet celebrates children’s literature and the central region kick things off with dishes inspired by JRR Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings and Roald Dahl’s Revolting Recipes – mealworms and crickets, anyone? Michelin-starred Paul Ainsworth is the chef they need to please.

Rating: ★★★★ VW

The Trouble with Maggie Cole, 9pm, ITV

Love could be blossoming in this gentle drama as two of the ‘Outed Six’ start to bond. When crime author Marcus Ormansby (Patrick Robinson) helps out with some creative writing at the primary school, teacher Jill (Julie Hesmondhalgh) is impressed, and the pair go for a drink, which leads to more…

Rating: ★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch

Moving On, BBC iPlayer – five episodes, available now

Mark Addy shows his impressive versatility as he portrays an ex-rugby pro with a secret in episode three, series 11 of Jimmy McGovern’s compelling drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Fallen Idol, 5.15pm, Talking Pictures

One of Carol Reed’s most subtly engrossing films, showing great understanding of character, and made in the middle of his best period (made either side of Odd Man Out and The Third Man). Bobby Henrey is wonderful as the lonely little boy at a foreign embassy in London who tries to protect his friend the butler (Ralph Richardson) when the man is suspected of murder.

Soaps on TV tonight

