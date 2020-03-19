TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 19th March

The final Hunted is just one of the gems on today...





Mark Kermode’s Secrets of Cinema: Superheroes, 9pm, BBC4

In the first of a new series, Mark Kermode unpacks the cinematic genre of superheroes, currently the most popular genre of all – Avengers: Endgame was the biggest hit of 2019. Mark thinks it’s no coincidence that 2008, the year of the global financial crisis, was a turning point for superhero movies with the release of Iron Man and The Dark Knight. That – and the revelation that supervillains tend to favour yellow, green or purple – is among one of many fascinating threads in a brilliantly researched and well-structured hour for movie buffs.

Rating: ★★★★ JP

Hunted, 9pm, C4

Three couples are still in the running to win a share of £100,000, if they can stay one step ahead of the hunters in tonight’s final. Jess and Ella, Ben and Rob and Hayley and Dan just need to make it to the extraction point to reap the rewards of the time they’ve spent roughing it and relying on the kindness of strangers, (or in Hayley and Dan’s case, hardly leaving their friends and family in their home town of Wigan). While Jess and Ella are hoping to spend their final moments on the run at the home of a family friend, best friends Ben and Rob fall out over their finish-line plans and end up going their separate ways – which could be a costly mistake.

Rating: ★★★ JL

Secrets of Your Supermarket Food, 8pm, Channel 5

Sian Williams and Stefan Gates reveal more misconceptions about the food we eat, and once again it makes for alarming and enlightening viewing. Tonight it’s all about the dairy aisle, starting with yogurt. If you reach for fromage frais to satisfy a craving, you may not be saving as many calories as you think…

Rating: ★★★★ EB

How to Beat… Stress, 8pm, C4

Presenters Kate Quilton and Dr Javid Abdelmoneim tackle an issue that most people will be familiar with – stress. Alongside 10 volunteers they test whether some simple changes can reduce stress levels. The group are encouraged to eat better, take regular exercise, practise mindfulness and try a new hobby. Kate also visits the Lego headquarters in London to see how seriously they take employee wellbeing, and drops in on a high-pressured recruitment company to see if adding a few plants and a chill-out pod impacts how workers feel. Dr Javid also investigates how virtual reality is helping tackle phobias.

Rating: ★★★ JL

Griff’s Great Australian Adventure, 8pm (times vary), ITV

It’s a vast country, but surely it’s only a matter of time before Griff Rhys Jones bumps into Michael Portillo on his Australia train trek. This week Griff travels from Brisbane to Cairns on the Spirit of Queensland, noticing en route that nearly everything – from jellyfish to dingoes – is out to get him.

Rating: ★★★ SM

Best box set to watch

Moving On, BBC iPlayer – five episodes, available now

Mark Addy shows his impressive versatility as he portrays an ex-rugby pro with a secret in episode three, series 11 of Jimmy McGovern’s compelling drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Logan, 9pm, Film4/All 4

Hugh Jackman bares his claws one last time, for not just your typical superhero flick but a superb movie in its own right. Although set in the near future, this is heavily grounded in reality, with Jackman’s Logan (aka Wolverine) a broken man making ends meet as a limo driver while caring for a sickly Professor X (Patrick Stewart). His world becomes even more constricted when 11-year-old Laura (His Dark Materials’ Dafne Keen) enters his life, with metal claws just like his own.

