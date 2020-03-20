TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 20th March

A one-off special of 24 Hours in A&E is just one of the gems on today...

Super Powered Eagles, 9pm, BBC2 (not NI)

Eagles may not be the cuddliest or fluffiest of creatures, but this stunning documentary will leave you with a new appreciation for them, as we witness how powerful and impressive these birds can really be. Intimate footage shows them hunting huge prey in the mountains of Oman and catching fish in the sea with amazing precision. We also follow a wild bald eagle family as they raise their gorgeous chicks, and we meet bird handler Lloyd (pictured), who has a very special bond with his golden eagle, Tilly. Her trust in him means he can attach a small camera to her, offering us a bird’s eye view of her world…

Rating: ★★★★ EB

24 Hours in A&E: Heart Special, 8pm, C4

A one-off special focusing on three patients who have all been treated at St George’s Hospital in London for serious heart conditions. Corey is only 24 years old when he’s rushed into A&E after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing ice hockey. His wife of just 10 days, Alice (both pictured top), talks about their life as he is put in an induced coma. Angie, 59, is brought in with a racing heartbeat. When powerful medication doesn’t work, the doctors decide to electrically shock her heart. Finally, 49-year-old Steve is admitted after his heart rate rocketed while cooking. Steve’s wife Julia talks about her fears for the future after his recent stroke and a family history of heart problems.

Rating: ★★★★★ JL

Bulletproof, 9pm, Sky One/Sky Box Sets/NOW TV

Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke are back for a second run of this popular crime thriller, and this time detective duo Bishop (Clarke) and Pike (Walters) are undercover. Their mission is to infiltrate the Markides family, whose criminal connections reach far beyond London and the UK. But with the boys still reeling from the events of series one, their friendship is tested as Bishop goes deeper undercover than he ever expected.

Rating: ★★★★ RM

The Letter for the King, Netflix

His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson plays an unlikely hero in this sweeping fantasy series, based on a novel by Dutch author Tonke Dragt. Set in a mythical world of knights, it follows young squire Tiuri on a mission to save the kingdom. With lots of lavish scenery and sword fighting, there’s something here for the whole family. Think: The Lord of the Rings.

Rating: ★★★★ SMA

The English Game, Netflix

It’s been nearly five years since the final episode of Downton Abbey appeared on our screens, but Julian Fellowes has been busy since then. As well as adapting his novel for the drama Belgravia, he’s also behind this new Netflix series that Downton fans are sure to love. Set in 1879, this sentimental and involving six-part drama tells the story of how football as we know it was born out of a struggle between Lancashire mill workers and upper class gentlemen. The sporting action is very well done, but there’s also plenty of stuff going on off the pitch, in a tale of hope and hardship that shares the forgotten tale of how our national game began.

Rating: ★★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch

Moving On, BBC iPlayer – five episodes, available now

Mark Addy shows his impressive versatility as he portrays an ex-rugby pro with a secret in episode three, series 11 of Jimmy McGovern’s compelling drama.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Blade Runner 2049, 9pm, Sony Movies

In the hands of director Denis Villeneuve, this stunning sequel to one of the most influential sci-fi films ever made matches – and may even surpass – the original. Set 30 years after the first film, the replicant hunting down rogue versions of itself is now Ryan Gosling, who is quickly involved in a labyrinthine mystery when he discovers some bones from a female replicant. It’s an all-encompassing plunge down the rabbit hole, exquisitely filmed by Roger Deakins, that requires your full attention to maintain a firm grip on all the threads, but rewards you with a piece of work that is quite simply astonishing.

