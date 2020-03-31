TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 1st April

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is just one of the gems on today...

There’s another great episode of The Trouble with Maggie Cole, Suranne Jones is back in Save Me Too and Kate’s in big trouble in comedy Kate & Koji. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Save Me Too, 9pm, Sky Atlantic/Sky Box Sets/NOW TV

It’s been two years since chancer and South London pub-dweller Nelly Rowe (Lennie James) burst onto our screens as the estranged father accused of abducting his daughter Jody. Now the award-winning series, written by Lennie and featuring a star-studded cast including Suranne Jones (as Jody’s mum Claire) and Stephen Graham is back for a second series. The story picks up 17 months later, and with teenager Jody still missing, Nelly’s desperate quest to find her continues. Lesley Manville joins the cast as Jennifer Charles, the wife of Gideon now facing trial for paedophilia. Gritty and packed with heart and soul. The first series is available to watch as a Sky Box Set.

Rating: ★★★★ TL

The Trouble with Maggie Cole, 9pm, ITV

We’ve got to admit it was quite satisfying to see Maggie get her comeuppance last week when her own dark family secrets were exposed so publicly. She’s now raging at her husband Peter for conniving with their son Jamie to keep it all from her. Meanwhile, Jamie has to face up to the terrible tragedy that happened 10 years ago which nearly destroyed him, and Peter opens up about it to school secretary Karen, finding her a ‘friendly’ shoulder to cry on. Can she seduce him with a fish-and-chip supper? We also learn this week how brothers Alex and Liam got hold of all the money that’s caused so much grief… Revelations and answers to various mysteries aplenty in this great penultimate episode.

Rating: ★★★★★ NC

Kate & Koji, 8pm, ITV

Kate is no stranger to unhappy customers, but this week she’s being sued after a woman fell in her cafe. Kate allegedly caused psychological trauma to the ‘big clumsy woman whose hips were too far apart’. News travels fast and a radio poll reveals 94 per cent of listeners think Kate should be banned from Essex. What can she do to redeem herself? Verbally attack a newly engaged couple, of course.

Rating: ★★★ RM

Hitmen, 10pm, Sky One

You’re digging a shallow grave in the woods for your next victim, so thoughts are obviously going to turn to having a baby, right? Just another day in the crazy world of contract killers Jamie and Fran (Mel and Sue) in this week’s Hitmen. But while Jamie’s busy feeling broody, their intended hit does a runner, which won’t go down well with their boss. It’s still the Mel and Sue that we love, but with edge (they swear!) and slightly scary.

Rating: ★★★ LP

Mister Winner, 10pm, BBC2

The jury’s still out on this new sitcom, which we feel is just getting into its stride. One minute it shows glimmers of comedic genius followed by long sequences without any laughs at all… However, in these trying times when we’re hungry for a chuckle, seeing Leslie (Spencer Jones) getting into a pickle, when he offers to his father-in-law-to-be an extra pair of hands, is a joy to behold. Dave Hill guests as the unwitting victim (client) on the job.

Rating: ★★★ MC

Best box set to watch

Line of Duty, Series 1-5, iPlayer



After the Sport Relief spoof, it’s a good time to return to the ‘real’ work of police anti-corruption unit AC-12, led by Superintendent Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). The deep-rooted links to organised crime are apparent from the first series with Lennie James.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Gangster Squad, 11.10pm, ITV4

It may be brash, loud and laughably anachronistic, but this stylised crime thriller’s version of 1940s Los Angeles history is very entertaining. Loosely based on real events, the film revolves around an elite band of two-fisted, straight-shooting cops, led by Josh Brolin’s square-jawed war veteran and Ryan Gosling’s skirt-chasing sergeant, who are brought together to bring down Sean Penn’s ruthless Mob boss. Emma Stone plays a moll who catches Gosling’s eye.

