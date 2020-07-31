TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 1st August

Casualty is just one of the gems on today...

There are tears in Casualty, it's the final Blind Audition in The Voice Kids, and Channel 5 tells the story of Grace of Monaco: Hollywood Princess.

The Voice Kids, 7.25pm, ITV

As the Blind Auditions draw to a close, coaches Pixie Lott and will.i.am each have three spots left on their teams, while Danny Jones and Paloma Faith have just two. Tonight, the son of a songwriter famous for a Nineties classic takes to the stage – can he follow in his father’s footsteps and make it big? Meanwhile, a brother-and-sister duo with big dreams perform, but will they make it to next week’s Battle Rounds?

Casualty, 8.40pm, BBC1

Tonight’s episode is a total tearjerker, so BOGOF on tissues. Lev and Faith receive devastating news about Luka’s cancer treatment, and react in very different ways. Faith looks for alternative treatments, while Lev (pictured top) contemplates hooking up with a randomer online! Will he swipe right or left? Elsewhere, Jacob’s interview for Charlie’s old job doesn’t go to plan, but he’s more worried about pal Nate being admitted with a clot on his lungs.

Grace of Monaco: Hollywood Princess, 9pm, Channel 5

Grace Kelly was the epitome of the 1950s glamorous movie star. But, aged 26, she left Hollywood to create her own fairy tale by marrying Prince Rainier of Monaco. Their life seemed perfect – Grace was a global style icon, the couple had three children and lived in opulent luxury. However, there was no happy ending for the adored princess as she died in a car crash at the age of 52. This film promises to reveal more about the real Princess Grace, using archive footage and interviews with those who knew her best.

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Black-ish, seasons 1-5, Amazon Prime Video

An entertaining family sitcom that also wittily weaves issues about race into its storylines. African-American couple Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) raise their children in a predominantly white neighbourhood.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Apocalypse Now: The Final Cut, 9.30pm (times vary), BBC2

Out of the apparent wreckage of the ordeal of filming this opus, rose the Vietnam War movie to end them all. Loosely based on Joseph Conrad’s Heart Of Darkness, it was taken further with an initial script by John Milius and director Francis Ford Coppola’s extensive rewriting. Martin Sheen is the captain ordered to go up river and take out an insane colonel (Marlon Brando). The film is in two parts: the first is the journey and its gritty depiction of war, while the second is a philosophical discussion on ethics and morality. It’s as iconic a piece of film-making as has ever been made.

Live sport

Football: The FA Cup Final from 4pm, BT Sport 1/BBC1

from 4pm, BT Sport 1/BBC1 Horse racing: Glorious Goodwood 1.25pm, ITV

