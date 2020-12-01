TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 1st December

For the Love of Britain is just one of the gems on today...

Famous faces remind us what’s great about our country in For the Love of Britain, Jac’s still torn in Holby, and Dan Snow pays tribute to The Dambusters. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby City, 7.50pm (times vary), BBC1

Jac continues to find herself torn between two guys this week, patient Clayton – her old pal – and lover Kian. After being rejected by Jac, who admitted she was seeing someone she was really into, Clayton was annoyed to then see Kian secretly taking drugs. So Clayton orders Kian to come clean to Jac – or he will! However, as Kian plucks up the courage to tell her he’s still abusing painkillers, she has a shock revelation. Will it prompt Kian to kick the habit?

★★★★ VW

For the Love of Britain, 7.30pm, ITV

Julie Walters narrates this feelgood journey around the best bits of Britain, with a selection of well-known faces as guides. We begin in Cornwall and Devon with Julia Bradbury sharing the delights of the South West Coastal Path (pictured top). As Robson Green flies high to get the best view of the coastline from the sky, Ben Fogle tries some extreme gardening at St Michael’s Mount. And Liz Bonnin shares her passion for the wildlife living under the waves as she enjoys the refreshing waters around Lundy Island.

★★★ JL

The Dambusters, 9pm, Channel 5

Over the next three nights, Dan Snow counts down to one of the most audacious and dangerous missions of World War Two. He begins in March 1943, as 24-year-old pilot Guy Gibson is asked to assemble a team for a top-secret mission. Without being told their target, Guy and his men, known as 617 Squadron, train to fly Lancaster bombers at perilously low heights, over water, at night, dropping never-before-used bouncing bombs with incredible accuracy. It seems crazy even now, but 617 Squadron were a remarkable bunch of flying daredevils who made the impossible possible.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

The West Wing, seasons one to seven, All 4

Martin Sheen has recently been heard narrating More4’s documentary series about the Kennedys and played JFK in a 1983 mini-series, but of course the actor famously inhabited the Oval Office himself as fictional President Josiah Bartlet in Aaron Sorkin’s The West Wing. The show, which ran from 1999 to 2006, won a clutch of awards, including the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series each year from 2000 to 2003, and also starred Allison Janney, Bradley Whitford and Rob Lowe.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Return to Christmas Creek, 3.15pm, Channel 5

After splitting with her boyfriend, a disillusioned Tori Anderson goes to her uncle’s inn to discover her lost Christmas spirit.

Live sport

Champions League Football: Liverpool v Ajax 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Championship Football: Birmingham City v Barnsley 7.40pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Arena/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

