TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 1st July

Celebrity MasterChef returns to BBC1, there's Penny Dreadful spin-off City of Angels on Sky Atlantic, and there are more remarkable mums in a new series of 24 Hour Baby Hospital on More4.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, 9pm, Sky Atlantic

Shape-shifting demon dame Magda (Natalie Dormer) is hellbent on bringing about the end of mankind in this Penny Dreadful spin-off. In 1938, LA is a hotbed of corruption and racism, with the Third Reich pulling sinister strings behind the scenes. Unknowingly at the centre of events are rookie detective Vega (Daniel Zovatto) and his world-weary partner Michener (Nathan Lane), as they investigate the gruesome murder of a rich, evangelist family. A gritty standalone series with echoes of film noir and US detective fiction, deliciously coupled with Penny Dreadful’s signature supernatural element…

★★★★ ER

Celebrity MasterChef, 9pm, BBC1

It’s a very smiley bunch who are taking to the hobs for the first heat as a new series sizzles into action. Death in Paradise star Shyko Amos, comedian Judi Love, singer with X Factor winners Rak-Su Myles Stephenson, footballing legend John Barnes and Apprentice star Thomas Skinner are competing to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode. It’s the usual scramble for ingredients, as the first thing they must do is raid the ‘market’ and work some tasty magic before later being let loose in the kitchens of two fancy restaurants. Continues Friday.

★★★★ TL

24 Hour Baby Hospital, 9pm, More4

As a new series from Dublin’s Rotunda hospital (the oldest maternity hospital in the world, fact fans) begins, three remarkable mums-to-be open up their lives to the cameras. Sam is pregnant with twins, but their lives are in danger because their umbilical cords are high-risk to become tangled. Ugochinyere, expecting triplets, came to Ireland from Nigeria and is living in an asylum centre. Jing, meanwhile, is over the moon – after 10 years of trying she’s about to become a mum!

★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

Buffy the Vampire Slayer, seasons 1-7, All 4

Joss Whedon’s seminal series set the gold standard for supernatural shows, with Sarah Michelle Gellar getting the role of her life as Sunnydale High student Buffy Summers, who embraces her destiny as a vampire slayer.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Da 5 Bloods, Netflix

This timely film by director Spike Lee sees four African-American veterans (Norm Lewis, Clarke Peters, Isiah Whitlock Jr and Delroy Lindo) return to Vietnam in search of the remains of their fallen squad leader (Chadwick Boseman) – and gold bullion… In flashback, we see them learn of the 1968 assassination of Martin Luther King, while fighting for a country where racial equality remains a dream. A standard action-adventure is electrified by a superb cast and issues that have never been hotter…

Live sport

Premier League football: Bournemouth v Newcastle United 5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5.30pm (k-o 6pm), Sky Sports Premier League Premier League football: West Ham v Chelsea 8pm (k-o 8.15pm), Sky Sports Premier League

