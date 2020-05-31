TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 1st June

Long Lost Family is just one of the gems on today...

ITV’s Long Lost Family is back with a Born Without Trace special, be a guest at one couple’s Lockdown Wedding on C4, and The Plastic Nile on Sky Documentaries reveals the shocking levels of pollution in this great river. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Hitched At Home: Our Lockdown Wedding, 9pm, C4

When the UK went into lockdown, Louise and Patrick’s dreams of getting wed were dashed. But now their big day is back on – sort of – as Mr First Dates, Fred Sirieix, is helping them get married, virtually, with their wedding party watching online. With just two weeks to pull it off, Fred has to call on his contacts to make Louise and Patrick’s big day one to remember.

★★★★ VW

Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace, ITV

Returning with more stories about foundlings, this two-parter starts with the remarkable tale of David McBride and Helen Ward. Born six years apart in Ireland, they had both spent years independently searching for birth parents who had left them in a car and a phone box, when a DNA database matched them as brother and sister. The meeting between these articulate and likeable siblings is very moving, and there are surprises in store as they get answers to questions that have haunted them for years. Continues Tuesday.

★★★★ IM

The Plastic Nile, 9pm, Sky Documentaries

Sky News special correspondent Alex Crawford reveals the horrific effect of plastic pollution on the River Nile. She begins at Lake Victoria, which is being choked by huge amounts of plastic waste. She then embarks on a 4,000-mile journey following the course of the Nile to where it meets the Mediterranean in Egypt, talking to locals and scientists and witnessing the huge scale of this global catastrophe.

★★★★ JL

Never Have I Ever, season 1, Netflix

Mindy Kaling is the co-creator of this coming-of-age-comedy that centres on 15-year-old Indian-American Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan). After a difficult year, geeky Devi is determined to become cool. Adding to the sitcom’s quirky charm is the narration by American tennis great John McEnroe.

3 Days to Kill, 10.55pm, Channel 5

A grizzled but game Kevin Costner plays a veteran, semi-retired CIA agent who must juggle the tasks of eliminating an international arms dealer for Amber Heard’s sultry spook while winning back his estranged wife (Connie Nieslen) and stroppy teenage daughter (Hailee Steinfeld). Director McG employs the Taken formula of ultra-violence mixed with family sentiment, but doesn’t quite deliver the same guilty-pleasure thrills.

