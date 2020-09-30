TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 1st October

The Apprentice Best Bits is just one of the gems on today...

Lord Sugar looks back at the show’s 15 years in The Apprentice Best Bits, it’s our last visit to London Zoo during their Extraordinary Year, and The First Dates restaurant re-opens. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

London Zoo: An Extraordinary Year, 9pm, ITV

You’ve heard of Genghis Khan, now meet Genghis Khan’t, a Bactrian camel so unsure of himself he’s having to be coaxed into exploring his paddock by keepers Mick and Joe. The zoo may be £25m out of pocket because of lockdown, but the lack of crowds is just what Genghis needs. Over in the elephant enclosure, meanwhile, have new arrival Ming Jung and Geetha also been making the most of the quiet time?

★★★★ SM

The Apprentice Best Bits, 9pm, BBC1

If you’re missing your fix of boardroom bust-ups and obnoxious know-it-alls, fear not – this six-part series of highlights from The Apprentice will have you cringing into your cocoa. It features the best bits from 15 years on the box, plus Lord Sugar’s comments on the often glorious ineptitude of – ahem – Britain’s brightest. Kicking off with the show’s most memorable characters, look out for series two powerhouse, Ruth Badger, posh Raef Bjayou (series four) and (series seven) smooth-talking salesman ‘Jedi’ Jim Eastwood!

★★★★ RF

First Dates, 10pm, C4

The First Dates restaurant doors open once again as Fred and co welcome more singles. First up are Nikita and Rhys, who, apart from an awkward moment over a tattoo, seem to hit it off. As pensioners Kelly-Ann and Steve chat about past adventures, Selvin and Donna share a laughter-filled date with plenty of dancing. Finally, a nervous Aaron is relieved when he discovers he and his date have already met, and the spark is still there…

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

Cobra Kai, seasons 1-2, Netflix

Thirty years after The Karate Kid trilogy of movies, Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) are once again rivals, although their issues are now more complex, in a worthy follow-up to the film franchise. A fun, nostalgic and poignant series.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Quarry, 10pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

Given a lift by a priest who is en route to his new church in a small West Texas town, a fugitive from the law kills this Good Samaritan in a fit of anger and assumes his identity in this suspenseful drama that’s an intriguing parable about guilt and forgiveness. It’s slow but benefits from effective performances by Shea Whigham as the killer and Michael Shannon as the suspicious local sheriff.

Live sport

Golf: Scottish Open 11.30am, Sky Sports Golf

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…

Don’t miss The Apprentice Best Bits on TV tonight – we love those boardroom battles

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!