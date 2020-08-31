TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 1st September

War on Plastic: The Fight Goes On is just one of the gems on today...

The Chase, 5pm, ITV

The hit quiz returns with new episodes from today, so substantial sums of cash are up for grabs once again – but only if Brad’s team of four strangers can outwit some of the UK’s finest quizzing brains. Contestants in today’s episode include a science teacher who is also crewmaster for a hot-air balloon team, and a nutritionist from Doncaster who wants to spend any winnings on a full set of The Chase DVDs. Will they be able to keep the Chaser at bay and get the money?

War on Plastic: The Fight Goes On, 9pm, BBC1

A year ago, Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Anita Rani showed us the devastating impact of single-use plastics. Now they’re updating us on big companies’ responses to the environmental time-bomb, and challenging more plastic offenders. Hugh looks into just how recyclable sandwich wrappers are, while Anita makes a shocking discovery about some brands of tea bags. She also joins a family trying to reduce plastic use and finally the pair reveal why the fight against plastic waste should not be derailed by COVID-19.

Sheridan Smith: Becoming Mum, 9pm, ITV

Sheridan Smith has had a tough time of it in the press over the past few years, while behind closed doors she’s been secretly battling anxiety and depression. So that’s what makes tonight’s no-holds-barred documentary that charts her challenging pregnancy journey all the more moving. In it, she opens up about the causes of her depression, her deep fear of it returning and how she’s desperate to be a good mum. By the time you see her finally cradling her baby son, you’re left hoping that she’s put her demons firmly behind her and is at the beginning of a positive new chapter in her life…

Designated Survivor, seasons 1-3, Netflix

With the US elections just around the corner, sit back and watch what happens when a low-ranking politician has to take over the running of America after a bomb kills the president and all his top officials. Kiefer Sutherland stars in the lead role.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Chocolat, 6.40pm, Sony Movies

A wintry wind blows red-cloaked Juliette Binoche and her daughter into a strait-laced French town in 1959, where she opens a sinful chocolaterie to the consternation of the town’s authoritarian mayor Alfred Molina. Things look worse when she dallies with gypsy Johnny Depp. This playful fantasy is a tad twee, but it’s also as warm and comforting as a cup of cocoa

Live sport

T20 Cricket: England v Pakistan 5.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV

5.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket/NOW TV Cycling: Tour de France from 12.20pm, ITV4/Eurosport 1

from 12.20pm, ITV4/Eurosport 1 See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

