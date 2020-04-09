The final Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul is just one of the gems on today...

The pilgrims reach their destination in Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul on BBC2, Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back again on C4, and fabulous flapper detective Miss Fisher is back on Alibi. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back, 8pm, C4

Joe Lycett starts the new series of his consumer show by legally changing his name to Hugo Boss. He’s livid that the huge fashion brand wouldn’t let a Welsh start-up call itself Boss Brewing. He also launches a range of support bandages called Hugo Boss and flaunts them outside their store. Outrageous and really funny.

Rating: ★★★★ JL

Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul, 9pm, BBC2

Our seven famous pilgrims are on the last leg (and their last legs – Pauline’s knees can’t take much more) of their 1,000km two-week journey to Istanbul. It’s a particularly emotional time for Fatima, whose biological parents were from Istanbul, as she ponders what life would have been like if she’d been brought up in Turkey. An almost transcendental Sufi (a mystical form of Islam) prayer meeting makes even Dom Joly – the most cynical of atheists – feel spiritual. Their final destination, the Suleymaniye Mosque, provides the perfect venue for them to reflect on their shared experience, and you get the warm fuzzy feeling that this lot are going to keep in touch.

Rating: ★★★★ LP

Miss Fisher and the Crypt of Tears, 7pm, Alibi

The fabulous flapper detective Phryne Fisher (Essie Davis) is back this week for a movie sequel to popular series Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries. The drama picks up a year on from the series-finale, and Phryne is in Jerusalem attempting to rescue a Bedouin woman who has been wrongfully imprisoned. But when news reaches old flame DI Jack Robinson (Nathan Page) that Phryne has been killed during the escape, Jack heads to London for her memorial service. Is that really the last we’ll see of the stylish sleuth? Miriam Margolyes is back as Phryne’s aunt, and look out for Rupert Penry-Jones as a dashing aristocrat.

Rating: ★★★★ RM

Home Before Dark, Apple TV+

This 10-parter is based on a real-life child journalist, Hilde Lysiak, whose reporting on a murder went viral in 2016. Brooklynn Prince plays Hilde, nine, whose family ups sticks from New York to the Pennsyvania hometown of her father (Jim Sturgess). But Hilde’s obsession with finding stories leads her to the cold case of a missing schoolboy in 1988. What are the locals trying to hide? And is her father connected?

Rating: ★★★★ RM

The Graham Norton Show, 9pm, BBC1

Graham’s back! No, he’s not being a covidiot and sitting less than two metres away from his guests; he’ll probably be more than two miles from them as, for the forseeable, it’s expected he will chat to famous faces via a video link from his own home. Ooh, we’ll get a chance to check out Graham’s choice in cushions…

Rating: ★★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Spooks, 10 series, BBC iPlayer



Some 18 years after this hit British spy drama made its debut, two things stand out: the high quality of the cast – including Matthew Macfadyen, Keeley Hawes, David Oyelowo, Jenny Agutter, Rupert Penry-Jones, Nicola Walker and Hermione Norris – and the lasting relevance of many of its national-security storylines.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Theory of Everything, 10.15pm, ITV

Eddie Redmayne picked up awards galore, including an Oscar, for his role as astrophysicist and motor neurone sufferer Stephen Hawking, but a superb Felicity Jones warrants equal praise as his first wife, Jane Wilde. This impressive biopic deftly conveys Hawking’s scientific breakthroughs and the story of a remarkable marriage.

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Pilgrimage: The Road to Istanbul on TV tonight, it’s been emotional.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!