TV tonight: our highlights for Monday 10th August

Unsaid Stories, 9pm, ITV

Timely and thought-provoking, this four-part series of 15-minute dramas shown over consecutive nights looks at issues surrounding race in Britain. While a Black Lives Matter march causes conflict for a worried dad (Nicholas Pinnock), a white mum (Amanda Abbington) has a difficult chat with her mixed-race daughter (Nicôle Lecky). Other episodes see former lovers (Joe Cole and Adelayo Adedayo) discuss the impact of racism on them, and the fallout is explored after a young professional couple (Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner) are stopped by the police.

★★★★ CC

The Yorkshire Jobcentre, 9pm, C4

With almost 3m Brits claiming unemployment benefit and figures rising, a new series (filmed in 2019) follows staff and customers at a busy job centre in Leeds. Tonight we meet Kenny, 32, who has struggled to find work since his sister took her own life in February, and lives on £50 a month after rent, council tax and bills. Meanwhile, Karen, 61, who lost her job as a book-keeper five years ago, has since suffered rejection after rejection. But for Karen, who lives alone, finding a job isn’t so much about the money as the companionship…

★★★ HD

Gok Wan’s Easy Asian, from 8pm, Food Network

This is not quite the cookery show Gok had planned. ‘I was supposed to be travelling the country chatting to people,’ says the stylist, who learnt to cook while growing up in his family’s Chinese restaurant. Instead, it’s a very pared-back series all filmed in Gok’s kitchen. Tonight’s theme is comfort food, with stuffed flatbreads and a Malaysian rice dish. Gok’s warm presenting style, plus simple recipes, results in a tasty triumph that will have you reaching for your wok.

★★★★★ TL

Kingdom, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Mixed martial arts drama with tough fight scenes and involving storylines. Ex-fighter and gym owner Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) trains fighters alongside his two sons – Nate (Nick Jonas), who’s secretly gay, and hard-partying Jay (Jonathan Tucker).

Charlotte Gray, 6.40pm, Film4

During World War Two, a Scottish nurse (Cate Blanchett) falls in love with an RAF pilot. When he goes missing over France, she is recruited as a spy in a bid to find him… The plot sounds far-fetched, but it’s the way in which it confounds our expectations at every turn that gives this absorbing drama its special quality. Blanchett’s dealings with French Resistance leader Billy Crudup and the local pro-Nazi collaborators are anything but predictable, and Blanchett gives a truly magnetic performance.

Tennis: Top Seed Open Amazon Prime Video

