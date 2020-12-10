TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 10th December

Nadiya's American Adventure is just one of the gems on today...

Nadiya Hussain goes on an American Adventure, starting in Louisiana, Sky Atlantic drama Tin Star moves to Liverpool, and C4’s Snackmasters attempt to make some Quavers. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Tin Star: Liverpool, from 9pm, Sky Atlantic/NOW TV

The thriller returns for a third and final season, with a change of location as expat English cop Jack Worth (Tim Roth) and his family leave their Canada home to settle some scores on the streets of Liverpool. After escaping a gang of hitmen sent over from the city, the new episodes see Jack, wife Angela and Angela’s daughter Anna confront their dark past – and the reasons they fled to Canada. As soon as they arrive, there are dead bodies, car chases and a gun fight as Jack aims to bring down crooked businessman Michael Ryan and corrupt cop Catherine McKenzie. Tim’s clearly relishing a role that allows him to deliver some killer one-liners.

★★★★ RMC

Nadiya’s American Adventure, 8pm, BBC1

Nadiya Hussain was a delightful travelling companion when she explored Bangladesh for The Chronicles Of Nadiya in 2016, and now she’s off on another trip – this time to the USA (pre-COVID, of course). She’s heading to Louisiana and California to look at how immigrants have shaped American cuisine and begins in the Deep South where influences from Africa, the Caribbean, Europe and even Canada have produced some lip-smacking dishes. And conveniently, Nadiya arrives in New Orleans in time for Mardi Gras.

★★★★★ SP

Snackmasters, 8pm, C4

Twinkly-eyed Fred Sirieix is back setting the country’s fanciest chefs a fun culinary test to recreate some of our favourite snacks. Tonight Michelin-starred Aktar Islam goes up against Irish chef Anna Haugh in a battle to crack the secret recipe of Quavers. After perfecting their attempts in their kitchens, it’s crunch time as they go head-to-head before Quavers bosses and factory workers who decide on the winner.

★★★ HD

Best box set to watch

The IT Crowd, seasons one to four, All 4/Netflix

Richard Ayoade, Chris O’Dowd and Katherine Parkinson star in this BAFTA-winning sitcom set in the IT department of a large corporation. The geeks may be tech wizards, but they’re much less capable when it comes to social interaction.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

22 Jump Street, 10.25pm, Channel 5

Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum’s mismatched undercover cop buddies are back for a sequel to their rude and raucous action comedy spoof 21 Jump Street. This time they pose as college students to (again) find the source of a lethal new drug. Flimsy stuff, for sure, but the stars’ easy-going chemistry and sharp comic timing keep the laughs coming.

Live sport

Europa League Football: Dundalk v Arsenal 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport Europa League Football: Lech Poznan v Rangers 5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport

5.30pm (k-o 5.55pm), BT Sport Europa League Football: Celtic v Lille 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport Europa League Football: Leicester City v AEK Athens 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport

8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport Europa League Football: Tottenham Hotspur v Antwerp 8pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.40pm

Emmerdale, 7pm & 8pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

