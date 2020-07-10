TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 10th July

Jack Whitehall's Sporting Nation is just one of the gems on today...

Jack Whitehall looks back at why Britain is a great Sporting Nation, BBC2 spends a Wild Year in The Fens, and there’s pre-wedding drama in BBC1 comedy The Other One. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Fens: A Wild Year, 9pm, BBC2

Using cutting-edge technology and time-lapse photography, this second Wild Year film captures the magic of The Fens – March hares, cuckoos living up to their naughty reputation and a newborn Konic foal’s first steps. There are surprises, too: water buffalo and pumpkin crops. Two million pumpkins are grown in the region annually and have become an essential part of the nation’s Halloween celebrations!

★★★★ ER

Jack Whitehall’s Sporting Nation, 8.30pm, BBC1

To make up for all that live sports we’ve missed out on, Jack Whitehall is on hand to cheer up fans with a light-hearted look at our sporting history. This six-parter recalls defining moments and personalities from British sport through themed episodes on subjects such as glorious failure, underdogs and ‘the hero’s journey’. The greats featured include Torvill and Dean, Dennis Taylor, David Beckham, Sir Mo Farah, Sir Andy Murray and Freddie Flintoff. It’s all good, nostalgic fun and a welcome reminder of (mostly) happier times!

★★★★ IM

The Other One, 9pm (times vary), BBC1 (box set on BBC iPlayer)

It’s the night of Cathy and Marcus’ pre-wedding drinks and Tess wants everything to go smoothly. But Cathy is distracted by the scuff on her kitchen wall that Marcus made and decides she and Cat can pop out to a DIY store. Unfortunately, this brings up bad memories for Cat… Meanwhile, at the party, Marilyn encourages Marcus’ mum Mishti (Shobu Kapoor) to let her hair down…

★★★★ SP

Bad Education, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer, Netflix

Jack Whitehall stars as Alfie Wickers, a posh teacher at a secondary school. He’s incapable of controlling his students and looking cool in front of fellow teacher Rosie (Sarah Solemani). It’s silly but very entertaining.

Greyhound, Netflix

No one does brave but deeply human like Tom Hanks, and he’s on top form as US Navy Captain Ernest Krause in this drama he penned himself. Inspired by real events and CS Forester’s novel The Good Shepherd, the film sees the captain in command of his first destroyer USS Keeling – call sign ‘Greyhound’. Amid the horrors of the Battle of the Atlantic, he tries to protect supplies and troops from German U-boats and vows to ‘Bring hell down from on high!’

Boxing: Brad Foster v James Beech Jr 7pm, BT Sport 1

Don’t miss Jack Whitehall’s Sporting Nation on TV tonight – sport and comedy, the perfect team!

