Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, 7.15pm, ITV

One unexpected boon of the lockdown has been the nation rediscovering its quizzing mojo. With people all over the country taking part in virtual quizzes, the ultimate general knowledge quiz returns nightly this week with Jeremy Clarkson at the helm – and hopefully there won’t be any suspicious coughing in the studio. Continues tomorrow at 9pm.

★★★★ SP

The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft, 8pm, C4

Two minutes into this barmy new crafting contest and you might think you need to adjust your TV set – such is the assault on the eyes. Filmed in a brightly-coloured, surreal factory set (think Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory), it’s 60 minutes of sticky, joyous, escapist fun, with four amateurs tasked with making prop-like creations of ‘epic proportions’. Keith Lemon revels in his role as the wacky ringmaster of proceedings, jollying contestants to sew, stick and hammer away, while co-host Anna Richardson looks bemused throughout and Eamonn Holmes is this week’s guest.

★★★★ RF

Walking With Elephants, 9pm, C4

In this three-part series, explorer and conservationist Levison Wood follows herds of migrating elephants across Botswana in Africa. Getting close to them on foot is highly dangerous and, as Levison’s superb local guide Kane reminds him, ‘everything here can kill you’. Sure enough, on his 650-mile trek the ex-army adventurer has hair-raising encounters with buffalos, lions and hippos as well as elephants, and meets locals for whom the giant beasts are crop-raiding pests. This week he also drops in on an elephant orphanage and blags a free night at a swanky safari lodge.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

After Life, season 2 (six episodes), Netflix



The second series of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy about widowed local newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais) trying to come to terms with the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

American Graffiti, 9pm, Sony Movies Classic

Full of warmth and atmosphere, George Lucas’s nostalgic teen drama captures with uncanny accuracy the early 1960s and the misadventures of four California high-school friends hitting town for a last night together before one of them leaves for college. Richard Dreyfuss, Ron Howard, Paul LeMat and Charlie Martin Smith are flawless and the ending is poignant. Look out for a young Harrison Ford.

