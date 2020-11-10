TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 10th November

MasterChef: The Professionals is just one of the gems on today...

The hunt for a superstar chef moves to BBC1 in MasterChef: The Professionals, Holby City is back, and new drama Industry could well be the new This Life.

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

Holby City, 8.15pm, BBC1

A long-awaited return to our screens with an episode turning the spotlight on NHS staff working on the pandemic frontline. As the story begins, Ric wakes from a coma, following his brain surgery, to find the hospital in the grip of the crisis, and questions acting CEO Max’s ability to get things under control. Meanwhile, Sacha is a shadow of his former self following Essie’s death, and Cameron is struggling working in such dire conditions – can he be hailed the hero? A dramatic, poignant episode that brings everything our medics do into focus.

★★★★★ VW

MasterChef: The Professionals, 9pm, BBC1

With the catering industry going through major challenges, the return of MasterChef – with a move to BBC1 – feels extra special this year. Another batch of 32 professional chefs serve up some impressive dishes to tantalise the tastebuds of judges Monica Galetti, Gregg Wallace and Marcus Wareing. But nerves are jangling as the first four contestants step up to the plate – while maintaining social distance – for the initial heat, and face two tough versions of the Skills Test, before they display their skills by whipping up a two-course meal. Continues on Wednesday and Thursday.

★★★★ CC

Industry, 9.15pm, BBC2

Many shows have been touted as ‘the new This Life’ but we might finally have a worthy successor here. Written by two former City workers, this drama follows graduate recruits at an investment bank, under pressure to quickly prove themselves indispensable. Although there’s a lot of finance jargon, at its heart this is a relationship drama and the cast expertly capture the confidence and insecurity that defines their characters.

★★★★ SP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Uncle, seasons one to three, Netflix

There is an underlying warmth to this darkly comic series about an unemployed musician (Nick Helm) who has to look after his geeky 12-year-old nephew (Elliot Speller-Gillott). There’s also a lovely natural chemistry between them.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Stranger Than Fiction, 4.25pm, Sony Movies

In this quirky comic fantasy, Will Ferrell plays an uptight tax inspector who begins hearing a soothing voice giving a running narrative of his workaday life, only to slowly realise that he is actually a character in a book that is in the process of being written by a famous novelist (Dame Emma Thompson). Ferrell plays it straight for most of the movie and is most effective in his tentative romance with a punky baker (Maggie Gyllenhaal).

Live sport

Betfred Cup Football: St Johnstone v Dundee United 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), Premier Sports 1

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.30pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

