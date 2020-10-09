TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 10th October

Britain's Got Talent Final is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the grand final of Britain’s Got Talent, Channel 5 celebrates 100 Years of Poirot & Miss Marple, and Netflix brings us new horror The Haunting of Bly Manor. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Agatha Christie: 100 Years of Poirot & Miss Marple, 8.30pm, Channel 5

Hercule Poirot was introduced to the world 100 years ago in Agatha Christie’s first novel, The Mysterious Affair at Styles. This one-off documentary tells the story of the author’s life and explores her most famous works, including Murder on the Orient Express. And just to prove how popular the writer’s work still is, Sir Kenneth Branagh’s adaptation of Poirot mystery Death on the Nile is due for release later this year.

★★★ HD

Britain’s Got Talent Final, 7.30pm, ITV

When BGT was postponed after the auditions, everyone wondered if the semi-finals and final would ever go ahead… but, tonight, the winner will finally be crowned. Alongside the five acts who’ve been put through by the public, there are also the five acts chosen by the judges: comedy pianist Jon Courtenay, dance duo Aaron and Jasmine, comedian Nabil Abdulrashid, illusionist Magical Bones and comedy juggler Steve Royle. As we all need a laugh, the smart money’s on one of the comedians to triumph…

★★★★ VW

The Haunting of Bly Manor, Netflix

Stephen King described 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House as ‘close to a work of genius’ and horror fans will be delighted to hear the show’s creator has come up with another terrifying tale that’s sure to chill the blood. Loosely based on Henry James’ 1898 novella The Turn of the Screw, this nine-part follow-up thriller from Mike Flanagan opens in 1987 when a young nanny is offered a job at a sprawling English estate. Yet she soon realises Bly Manor is hiding dark secrets that have been lurking for centuries.

★★★★ SMA

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Rev, seasons one to three, BritBox

Us star Tom Hollander is equally engaging in this smartly written comedy as Anglican priest Adam Smallbone, who moves from a small rural parish to one in inner-city London. Olivia Colman co-stars as Adam’s solicitor wife, Alex.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Raging Bull, 11pm, ITV

No other movie that deals with pugilism has the grace and intelligence of Martin Scorsese’s classic. The true story of boxing legend Jake La Motta, it earned Robert De Niro an Oscar. It’s shot in sumptuous black and white, but Scorsese doesn’t back out of telling the gritty, abusive parts of La Motta’s life, a man consumed by jealousy who beats his wife Vickie (Cathy Moriarty) having convinced himself she is unfaithful.

Live sport

Tennis: French Open Finals from 1.30pm, ITV4, Eurosport 1

