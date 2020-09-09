TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 10th September

Great Continental Railway Journeys is just one of the gems on today...

Michael Portillo embarks on the last of his Great Continental Railway Journeys, Martin Lewis is back with his Money Show: Live, and it’s time for The Russell Howard Hour again. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, live sport, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Martin Lewis Money Show: Live, 8pm, ITV

It goes without saying that financial advice is needed more than ever at the moment. Martin Lewis, joined by Angellica Bell, begins a new series with a one-hour live special, taking viewers’ questions on family finances, consumer rights and work-related issues.

★★★ JP

Great Continental Railway Journeys, 8pm, BBC2

Michael Portillo concludes his continental travels, venturing further north than he has ever gone before. But first he begins in Stockholm, to discover more about the history and culture of Sweden. After a dance around the midsummer pole to celebrate the summer solstice, he heads to Mora to paint an iconic Dala Horse and then travels to Kiruna, the most northerly town in Sweden, to meet the indigenous Sámi people. He ends his journey in the Arctic Circle with a group of scientists researching how the Arctic is changing.

★★★★ JL

The Russell Howard Hour, 10pm, Sky One/NOW TV

Award-winning comedian Russell Howard is back to serve up the week’s big headlines with a new series of his topical comedy show. Among the segments returning is Good Deeds, which highlights uplifting selfless acts performed by the British public, and there’s also a new section lined up called Life Lessons, in which Russell is joined by some big stars and emerging talents to ponder the big questions – presumably ones weightier than ‘Should I get chips with that?’.

★★★ SP

Best box set to watch

The Fall, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is superb as charming family man Paul Spector, who hides a nasty secret – he is behind a string of meticulously planned murders of young professional women in the city of Belfast. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson is equally impressive as cool-headed Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who’s determined to track down the serial killer in this tense, compelling thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Suffragette, 6.50pm, Film4

The name Meryl Streep in the cast list (as Edwardian votes-for-women campaigner Emmeline Pankhurst) is a tiny bit misleading. This is actually a very British movie about the suffragettes’ campaign with an extremely high-end Brit cast – Carey Mulligan, Helena Bonham Carter, Anne-Marie Duff and Romola Garai – doing the dramatic heavy lifting. A good-looking, entertaining history lesson.

Live sport

American Football: Kansas City Chiefs v Houston Texans 1am (k-o 1.20am), Sky Sports NFL, Sky One,

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Great Continental Railway Journeys on TV tonight – not just for train lovers

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!