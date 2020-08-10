TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 11th August

Joanna Lumley's Unseen Adventures is just one of the gems on today...

Joanna Lumley takes one last trip down memory lane in Unseen Adventures, Kate Quilton gives us some suggestions on How to Beat Pain, and it's a big day for Sacha and Essie in Holby City.

How To Beat… Pain, 8pm, C4

Chronic pain affects 28 million people in the UK, whether it be persistent back ache or migraine. Kate Quilton and Dr Javid Abdelmoneim are on a mission to find out if pain can be better self-managed. They enlist the help of nine volunteers to see if activities including yoga, tai chi and cold-water swimming can alleviate symptoms. And how much of it is in the mind? Do women tolerate pain better than men? What’s not in doubt is that we could all use healthier ways of easing aches and pains than just heading for the medicine cabinet.

Joanna Lumley’s Unseen Adventures, 9.15pm, ITV

This week, Joanna wraps up the series looking back at her adventures. She begins in Iran and ends up in Cuba, with the Silk Road from Azerbaijan through to Venice sandwiched in-between. Unseen footage sees her contending with choppy seas in Haiti as she confesses, ‘I’ve always hated boats!’. Meanwhile, she falls in love with the capital of Georgia, Tbilisi, meets ballerinas in Havana, the birthplace of dancing legend Carlos Acosta, and scales great heights on the gleaming modern architecture of Baku.

Holby City, 8pm, BBC1

Having decided to tie the knot with Sacha Levy a few weeks back, nurse Essie Di Lucca (Kaye Wragg) was then given the shock news she is terminally ill with cancer and doesn’t have long to live. Now, wanting to spend whatever time she’s got left as his wife, Essie asks Sacha to marry her… today! There’s great joy in the preparations – Dom’s in charge of Essie’s hair and make-up, Jac’s hired as Sacha’s best woman and Fletch is given the honourable job of walking Essie down the aisle. What follows is both powerful and poignant. If you’re not sobbing like a baby by the end of this episode, then you have a heart of stone.

Kingdom, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Mixed martial arts drama with tough fight scenes and involving storylines. Ex-fighter and gym owner Alvey Kulina (Frank Grillo) trains fighters alongside his two sons – Nate (Nick Jonas), who’s secretly gay, and hard-partying Jay (Jonathan Tucker).

Disobedience, 9pm, Film4

The black sheep of an Orthodox Jewish family causes more than a stir when she comes home in this heady, suspenseful and beautifully acted adaptation of Naomi Alderman’s award-winning 2006 debut novel. Rachel Weisz returns to her community in north London from exile in New York following the death of her revered rabbi father. Yet scandal threatens when she rekindles her taboo relationship with her childhood pal Esti (Rachel McAdams).

Europa League Football from 7pm, BT Sport 1 & 2

