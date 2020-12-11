TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 11th December

The Prom is just one of the gems on today...

Star-studded musical The Prom comes to Netflix, there’s another visit to the Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis, and Jo Brand gives us her guide on How to Stay Sane In a Mad World. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Waterhole: Africa’s Animal Oasis, 8pm, BBC2

It’s the hottest and driest time of year and there’s a new gang in town at the waterhole in Tanzania – a clan of spotted hyena who are soon throwing their weight around. They may have a terrible reputation, but they are beautiful to watch, especially when presenter Chris Packham travels to the nearby den and spots three cubs. He sets up a remote camera to capture their every move but the inquisitive and destructive trio have soon chewed through the cables, leaving an unsurprised Chris with nothing but a blank screen to look at. Meanwhile, Ella Al-Shamahi looks at how the waterhole has changed since it was created. A fantastic insight into a much-misunderstood animal.

★★★★ JL

The Prom, Netflix

Big Little Lies stars Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman reunite for this musical drama based on the hit Broadway show and novel. Directed by Ryan Murphy, it follows two New York stage stars (Meryl and James Corden) who hatch a plan to get their careers back on track. With a veteran chorus girl (Nicole) and a struggling actor (Andrew Rannells), they head to Indiana to very publicly support a teenager banned from taking her girlfriend to the prom. Scandal’s Kerry Washington also stars as the conservative head of the school’s PTA.

★★★★★ RM

Jo Brand’s How to Stay Sane in a Mad World, 8pm, C4

Comic Jo Brand has been using her time productively during the pandemic, making up all sorts of ways we can get creative, stay healthy and above all – stay sane. In this one-off A-Z of useful things to do with too much time, she enlists the help of experts and famous friends to give us all a bit of light relief from the monotony of lockdown.

★★★ MC

Best box set to watch

The IT Crowd, seasons one to four, All 4/Netflix

Richard Ayoade, Chris O’Dowd and Katherine Parkinson star in this BAFTA-winning sitcom set in the IT department of a large corporation. The geeks may be tech wizards, but they’re much less capable when it comes to social interaction.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Little Women, 8pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW TV

It may have been filmed countless times, but Greta Gerwig’s take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic is one for the ages. The actor-turned-director is helped enormously by a pitch-perfect cast portraying the rumbustious March sisters – Florence Pugh (Amy), Emma Watson (Meg), Eliza Scanlen (Beth) and, in the choicest role, Saoirse Ronan as feisty Jo. They’re joined by Laura Dern as their mother and Meryl Streep as their aunt in a version that zips along with warmth, humour and pathos. Gerwig has a lightness of touch with material that can appear maudlin and overly sentimental in lesser hands, and has created a film of pure charm.

Live sport

Champions Cup Rugby Union: Northampton Saints v Bordeaux Begles 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 2

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), BT Sport 2 Champions Cup Rugby Union: Ulster v Toulouse 7.45pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

7.45pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2 Champions Cup Rugby Union: Newcastle Falcons v Cardiff Blues 7.55pm (k-o 8pm), S4C

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 8.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm

