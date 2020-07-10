TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 11th July

The Voice Kids is just one of the gems on today...

The Voice Kids returns with a new mentor, Jade’s centre-stage in this week’s Casualty, and Sky Documentaries looks at the life and death of Natalie Wood in Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

Casualty, 8.25pm, BBC1

After almost 34 years, Casualty still manages to produce some exceptionally strong storylines that give us pause for thought. Tonight’s episode is one of those. Predominantly told from the point of view of Jade, we follow the young, deaf nurse as she meets her birth mum, Susie, and confronts her past. Even if you’ve not watched Casualty in years, tune in. The performances from Gabriella Leon (Jade), Sophie Stone (Susie) and Jill Baker (Susie’s mum, Theresa) are powerful. While others talk about inclusivity and diversity, Casualty just gets on with it, and excels in the process. Elsewhere, Charlie makes a welcome return and tension mounts between Dylan and Faith.

★★★★★ ER

The Voice Kids, 7.25pm, ITV

Eagle-eyed viewers will spot a familiar face in one of the chairs as The Voice UK 2016 panellist Paloma Faith joins the kids’ show as its newest superstar coach! With her boundless energy and enthusiasm, Paloma is the perfect fit alongside Pixie Lott, Danny Jones and will.i.am as the blind auditions begin this week and more pint-sized performers sing their hearts out hoping the coaches will turn their chairs. We’re certain this series is going to be fun, fun, fun… Now let’s bring on the talent!

★★★★ VW

Natalie Wood: What Remains Behind, 9pm, Sky Documentaries

It’s a mystery that has haunted Hollywood for 40 years. Natalie Wood, star of West Side Story and Rebel Without a Cause, was found drowned off Los Angeles’ coast in 1981, leaving behind her husband, Robert Wagner, and two young daughters. At the time, the couple had been on the family yacht, along with actor Christopher Walken. Her death was ruled an accident, but Natalie’s sister, Lana, remains convinced something more sinister took place. Now, however, an emotional 90-year-old Robert Wagner opens up for the first time about that fateful night…

★★★★ HD

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Strike, seasons 1-3, BBC iPlayer

The detective novels of JK Rowling, which she wrote under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith, have been turned into thoroughly entertaining crime drama series. There are excellent performances from Tom Burke as brooding war veteran turned private detective Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger as his sardonic but trusted receptionist and assistant Robin Ellacott.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Bad Education, 8pm, Sky Premiere

The title may not be that sharp, but this razor-edged movie about an outrageous bit of school-funds embezzlement – is. Hugh Jackman is a school district superintendent who seems to put it all on the line for the kids, aided by his second-in-command (Allison Janney). But has she been committing fraud? What occurs next is extraordinary, and is said to be based on a real-life case.

Live sport

Premier League Football: Liverpool v Burnley 2.30pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1

2.30pm (k-o 3pm), BT Sport 1 Premier League Football: Sheffield Utd v Chelsea 5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League

5pm (k-o 5.30pm), Sky Sports Premier League Premier League Football: Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City 7.45pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League

7.45pm (k-o 8pm), Sky Sports Premier League Athletics: Inspiration Games 1.15pm, BBC1

Happy viewing!