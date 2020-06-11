TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 11th June

Ross Kemp: Living With Dementia is just one of the gems on today...

Ross Kemp meets people Living With Dementia, Sky Documentaries profiles Hillary Clinton, and Rylan Clark-Neal says You Are What You Wear. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Hillary, 9pm, Sky Documentaries

In this revealing four-part series about Hillary Clinton’s life and career, there’s a close look at her run for presidency and her marriage. As well as intimate backstage footage from the 2016 campaign, there are interviews with husband Bill, daughter Chelsea and friends (including Barack Obama). But the potential headlines are in its coverage of the scandals that tainted Bill’s political career.

★★★ NC

Ross Kemp: Living With Dementia (not Scotland), 7.30pm, ITV

Ross Kemp’s friendship with Barbara Windsor adds a very personal dimension to his two-part look at dementia – the first in a new run of his series about social issues in the UK. Barbara was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, and Ross finds out from her husband and carer Scott what impact the condition is having on them. He also stays with former actor Jerry Beckman, who was diagnosed with dementia in middle age and is being cared for by his wife Louisa, the family’s sole breadwinner…

★★★★ IM

You Are What You Wear, 8pm, BBC1

We’ve always loved a good makeover show! This new one, originally due to start in March, sees Rylan Clark-Neal introduce ordinary folk to professional stylists, who aim to transform their wardrobe and boost self-esteem. From Chris, who only wears black, to Karen, who lives in her work clothes, Rylan helps people who need a little nudge, with a few tips for us, too. Pacy, fun and friendly, this is exactly the telly we love.

★★★★ EB

Best box set to watch

The White Princess, one season, UKTV Play

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer steps back in time for this epic historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name. Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy) unites the houses of Lancaster and York and effectively ends the War of the Roses. However, their union sets the scene for power struggles, love, betrayal and political clashes – particularly among the mothers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Amy, 10pm, C4

Asif Kapadia really came to the forefront of cinema with his excellent documentary work, kicking off with Senna. His next subject was Amy Winehouse, and here he paints a heart-wrenching portrait of the singer from north London, who blazed into popular culture before being knocked down by depression, addiction and outrageous paparazzi intrusion, resulting in her death at just 27. Kapadia is unafraid to highlight Amy’s complexities and inconsistencies, delivering a searing look into the dark heart of fame.

Don’t miss Ross Kemp: Living With Dementia on TV tonight – heartbreaking stuff.

