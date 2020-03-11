TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 11th March

Child of Our Time: Turning 20 is just one of the gems on today...

Child of Our Time: Turning 20 catches up with the babies from 2000, celebs take on the challenge of a lifetime for The Heat is On: Sport Relief, and The Undateables are back. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include five TV shows, a film, the live sports fixtures and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Heat is On: Sport Relief, 8pm, BBC1

We’ve seen some impressive celebrity challenges for Sport Relief, but this trek across Namibia is in another league. The coronavirus nixed the original plan for a Mongolian ice triathlon, but this four-day adventure has seen Robert Rinder, Louise Minchin, Karim Zeroual, Samantha Womack, Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Nick Grimshaw and Frankie Bridge run and cycle 100 miles through the desert, scale the world’s tallest sand dunes – and ski down the other side! All the while, Dr Zoe Williams was on hand to help with heat exhaustion and injuries. Did the camaraderie see them through?

Rating: ★★★★ CC

Child of Our Time: Turning 20, 9pm, BBC2

Child of Our Time’s Millennium babies have turned 20, and three now have kids of their own! In the latest check-in, they reflect on the challenges they’ve faced during their first two decades, from bereavement and growing up in care to dealing with parents divorcing. The impact of nurture is evident in the case of Rhianna, who developed anxiety because of her parents’ difficult relationship. However, the outlook is a positive one, especially for Charlie, who was shunted between care homes, but now has her focus fixed on the future with her young son. Particularly moving following the death of Parys, it’s an insightful snapshot of young lives.

Rating: ★★★★ IM

The Undateables, 9pm, C4

In a world where first impressions count, finding love, especially when you have a disability, can be challenging. So C4’s award-winning dating show is back to help more ‘undateables’ find the one. Footy-mad Nicholas, 26, has one goal: to find the girl of his dreams; Robbie Williams superfan Sam, 28, wants an angel to share his life with; and studious Shantae, 22, is looking for a first-class family guy. All episodes available on All 4.

Rating: ★★★★ LP

Recycling: Is it a Con?, 8pm, Channel 5

The awful images of sealife being choked by plastic and beaches covered in rubbish have shocked us all into making more of an effort to be green. But are our local councils and supermarkets also doing their bit in the effort to make the planet cleaner? As the title suggests, this revealing documentary asks if all our recycling is a waste of time.

Rating: ★★★ LP

The Trouble with Maggie Cole, 9pm, ITV

Thurlbury is still reeling from the bombshell of Maggie’s disastrous radio interview last week, only now its revelations and nasty insinuations have gone viral. Newspapers are splashing big stories about it, too, much to the despair of Maggie and husband Peter. Maggie’s former best friend Jill bonds with fellow members of the so-called ‘Outed Six’, who include Neil and Kelly. The couple want to keep their stash of £70k secret so, inspired by Maggie’s speculation about what’s behind their excessive spending, decide to pretend they’ve won the lottery… The pace in this second episode remains gentle but the plotting is sharper, and there are still comedic moments among the ongoing mysteries.

Rating: ★★★★ NC

Best box set to watch

White House Farm, ITV Hub – six episodes, available now

Freddie Fox gives a career-best performance as Jeremy Bamber in this chilling drama. When a family of five is shot dead, sole surviving member Jeremy stands to inherit their fortune…

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Philadelphia, 6.40pm, Sony Movies Classic

Tom Hanks won an Oscar as a gay lawyer who believes he has been sacked by his plush Philadelphia law firm because he has Aids. His long fight for justice starts with him hiring homophobic wheeler-dealer attorney Denzel Washington to sue them for unfair dismissal. A persuasive, superbly acted film that deals with its big issues in a restrained manner.

Live sport on TV tonight



Champions League Football: Liverpool v Atlético Madrid , 7pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 2

Champions League Football: Paris Saint-Germain v Borussia Dortmund , 7.15pm (k-o 8pm), BT Sport 3

SheBelieves Cup: England Women v Spain Women, 10pm (k-o 10.15pm), BBC4

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Child of Our Time: Turning 20 on TV tonight, it will have you in tears.

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!