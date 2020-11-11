TV tonight: our highlights for Wednesday 11th November

Paul O'Grady's Great British Escape is just one of the gems on today...

Paul O’Grady shares his love of of his home county of Kent in his Great British Escape, there’s a new series of The Repair Shop, and Ross Kemp tells the untold story of The Millennium Dome Heist. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film, live sport and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Repair Shop, 8pm, BBC1

Jay Blades and the craftspeople are back in the barn as the much-loved show returns with heartwarming stories. The tale of a Romanian crucifix that saved a soldier’s life is very moving, but the highlight of this episode comes when metalworker Dominic sets about restoring a tiny bicycle that earned its original owner a place in the Guinness Book of Records. Christine and Pauline’s grandfather would challenge people to ride his creation and there are some comical moments when the sisters throw down the gauntlet in his honour.

★★★★ SP

Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape, 8pm, ITV

We can’t think of a better travelling companion than Mr O’Grady, so buckle up as he takes us on a thoroughly enjoyable guided tour of the wonders to be found on his home turf in Kent, where he has lived for over 20 years. The opener begins in style with Paul flying in a wartime Tiger Moth over the White Cliffs of Dover. Then he’s off to try the traditional Kent occupation of hop-picking, before showing off his topiary skills at Hever Castle! And of course, Paul being Paul, there are plenty of feathered and furry friends to meet, too.

★★★★ CC

The Millennium Dome Heist with Ross Kemp, 9pm, ITV

It’s 20 years since a criminal gang attempted a daring heist to try to steal jewels worth £350m from the Millennium Dome. Here, Ross Kemp tells the inside story of the raid and the undercover operation that foiled it, and interviews police who were involved. The audacious plan was like a heist movie, which is reflected in the music, graphics and split-screen visuals.

★★★★ IM

Best box set to watch

Uncle, seasons one to three, Netflix

There is an underlying warmth to this darkly comic series about an unemployed musician (Nick Helm) who has to look after his geeky 12-year-old nephew (Elliot Speller-Gillott). There’s also a lovely natural chemistry between them.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Commuter, 10.45pm, Channel 5

Reuniting with director Jaume Collet-Serra following their previous thrillers Unknown, Non-Stop and Run All Night, Hollywood’s go-to action hero Liam Neeson keeps this thriller on track as an ordinary Joe plunged into peril on his New York commuter train by Vera Farmiga’s enigmatic femme fatale. The plot is brazenly ridiculous, but director and star ensure it remains tremendous fun.

Live sport

Cycling: European Track Championships 4pm, Eurosport 1

4pm, Eurosport 1 Betfred Cup Football: St Mirren v Morton 7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), Premier Sports 1

7.15pm (k-o 7.45pm), Premier Sports 1 National League Football: Notts County v Stockport County 7.30pm (k-o 7.45pm), BT Sport 1

Soaps on TV tonight

Emmerdale, 7pm

Coronation Street, 7.30pm & 8.30pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Paul O’Grady’s Great British Escape on TV tonight – the best staycation you’ll ever have

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!