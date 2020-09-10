TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 11th September

Gogglebox is just one of the gems on today...

Gogglebox is back, Katherine Ryan gets her own series, The Duchess, on Netflix, and Lucy Liu stars in new Alibi comedy drama Why Women Kill. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Duchess, Netflix

Katherine Ryan writes and stars in this sharp and stylish six-part sitcom as, er, Katherine, a single mother who’d do anything for daughter Olive – and since Olive wants a sibling, that’s what she’s going to get. Unfortunately, Katherine is unimpressed by the donors at the fertility clinic, which leads her to consider the unthinkable: having another child with Olive’s dad, Shep (Rory Keenan). Katherine and Shep can’t stand each other, but agree that Olive is the one thing they did right. What could possibly go wrong?

★★★★ SP

Gogglebox, 9pm, C4

Hooray! Friday-night is back to how it should be, as our favourite couch potatoes return to give their opinion on the week’s TV. The Goggleboxers really came into their own during lockdown, as the show was one of the few that could continue to be filmed, meaning we not only got to see them talk about the usual TV series but also COVID-19 and its effects through news and current affairs. And, as always, seeing Jenny and Lee, the Malones, Ellie and Izzi and the others was a much-needed tonic, and will continue to be.

★★★★ JP

Why Women Kill, from 9pm, Alibi

Hell hath no fury like three women scorned, in a deliciously dark comedy from Desperate Housewives creator Marc Cherry. Set in the same house in California but in separate decades, the first episode introduces a 1960s traditional housewife (Ginnifer Goodwin), a flamboyant 1980s socialite (Lucy Liu) and a modern-day feminist lawyer (Kirby Howell-Baptiste). Flashing between each era, as each woman discovers infidelity in her marriage, the series is guaranteed to end in murder. Hugely enjoyable escapism with twists, larger-than-life characters, lavish sets and kitsch costumes.

★★★★ ER

Best box set to watch

The Fall, seasons 1-3, Netflix

Jamie Dornan (Fifty Shades of Grey) is superb as charming family man Paul Spector, who hides a nasty secret – he is behind a string of meticulously planned murders of young professional women in the city of Belfast. The X-Files’ Gillian Anderson is equally impressive as cool-headed Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson, who’s determined to track down the serial killer in this tense, compelling thriller.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Le Mans ’66, 8pm, Sky Premiere/NOW TV

The story of the bitter 1960s racetrack rivalry between Ford and Ferrari is brought thrillingly to life in this drama starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. Damon plays Carroll Shelby, the ace car designer Ford hired to put Ferrari back in their box, while Bale is Ken Miles, the expat Brit and proper awkward customer Shelby persuades to race his creations. With enough detail to keep petrolheads happy but not so much that the rest of us nod off, this is a cleverly written film with tense race sequences, lots of human drama and tasty supporting performances by a great cast including Tracy Letts. Keep the Swarfega handy.

Live sport

ODI Cricket: England v Australia 12.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket

12.30pm, Sky Sports Cricket Championship Football: Watford v Middlesbrough 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football See Today’s football on TV for all the footy matches on

Soaps on TV tonight

