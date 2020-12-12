TV tonight: our highlights for Saturday 12th December

Strictly Come Dancing is just one of the gems on today...

It’s the semi-final on Strictly and the competition is wide open, there’s another chance to see BBC4’s celebration of The Shadows at Sixty, and cameraman Hamza Yassin captures His Life in the Wild. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

The Shadows at Sixty, 10.30pm, BBC4

It’s been a big year for Sir Cliff Richard and his one-time backing band The Shadows, with Sir Cliff turning 80 in October, and the band celebrating the 60th anniversary of their first No1 hit in their own right, Apache. Here’s another chance to see BBC4’s celebration from earlier this year of six decades of the fifth most successful act in the UK singles chart (who knew?), followed straight after by gems from the BBC archives of some of Sir Cliff’s (and The Shadows) most memorable performances.

★★★ LP

Strictly Come Dancing, 7pm, BBC1

Of course, there’s been a different feel to Strictly this year, but the show has not for one second lacked the glitter and sparkle that we’ve come to know and love… and featured some of the best talent we’ve ever seen in the ballroom. Whether it’s comic Bill Bailey hip-hopping or MIC’s Jamie Laing body-popping, this series really has given us everything, including a few shocks. And as we reach the semi-final, it’s anyone’s guess who’ll get to lift the glitterball trophy in next week’s final. We can’t wait!

★★★★ VW

Scotland: My Life in the Wild, 6pm, C4

If Autumnwatch whetted your appetite for some of Scotland’s most spectacular scenery and wildlife, here’s a chance to explore another one of its most beautiful parts – the Ardnamurchan Peninsula. Follow cameraman Hamza Yassin over the course of the summer as he endeavoured to capture amazing footage of red deer, pine martens, eagles and puffins.

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch on TV tonight

Black Books, seasons one to three, All 4/Netflix/BritBox/Amazon Prime Video

Strictly Come Dancing’s Bill Bailey is among the fine cast of this hugely enjoyable dark comedy co-created by Dylan Moran, who also stars as bad-tempered bookshop owner Bernard Black. Bill plays his cheerful, long-suffering assistant.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Arthur Christmas, Netflix

If you need a bit of a jolt to get into the festive spirit, this wonderful slice of Aardman animation may just do the job. Up in the North Pole, billions of elves help Santa (voiced by Jim Broadbent) deliver all the presents around the world using state-of-the-art technology controlled by his son, Steve (Hugh Laurie). But there’s a snag: one present gets forgotten and Santa’s younger hapless son, Arthur (James McAvoy), is determined to deliver it. Full of cracking one-liners, as well as genuine charm, this is one holiday film that has something for everyone.

Live sport

Boxing: Anthony Joshua v Kubrat Pulev from 7pm, Sky Box Office

