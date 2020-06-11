TV tonight: our highlights for Friday 12th June

Gardeners' World is just one of the gems on today...

You can rely on Gardeners’ World for top tips on BBC2, comedy The Other One continues on BBC1, and fantasy favourite Artemis Fowl comes to Disney+. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Our hand-selected recommendations for what’s on TV tonight include three TV shows, a film and the latest trending need-to-binge-on-now box set

Keep up to date with the latest soap spoiler storylines on TV tonight with our daily soap synopsis

For more information about what’s on TV tonight see our TV Guide

What’s on TV tonight



Our expert TV journalists have picked the best things on TV tonight…

Best TV shows on TV tonight

The Other One, 9pm (Wales 9.30pm), BBC1

Tess is still in denial about Colin’s other family – instead, she’s looking at dating apps and Nordic walking. Cathy tries to make her mum feel better by inviting Tess to her birthday dinner with Marcus, only for Cat and Marilyn to invite themselves, too. Then Tess turns up with Cathy’s old geography teacher, Mr Shippen (Stephen Tompkinson doing a delightfully absurd accent). And if things couldn’t get any more awkward, Marilyn overhears a private conversation while having a crafty ciggie…

★★★★★ SP

Gardeners’ World, 9pm, BBC2

You’re probably over making banana bread, and some of the more adventurous of you may even have had a go at crafting, but if you haven’t done so already, now is definitely the time of year to take up some gardening. As Alan Titchmarsh has been showing us in Grow Your Own at Home, you can get green-fingered in the smallest of spaces. Monty Don and the team have been the go-to for gardening advice for years, and this week Monty’s looking ahead to plants and vegetables for late summer, Frances Tophill gives us tips on weeding, and Joe Swift looks at coastal gardens.

★★★★ LP

Artemis Fowl, Disney+

The fabulous Artemis Fowl fantasy novels have enthralled countless young – and old – readers since the first book came out in 2001 and now this beautiful adaptation, directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh, brings them to life. Newcomer Ferdia Shaw plays wily 12-year-old Artemis, who’s trying to track down a fairy artefact to save his kidnapped dad (Colin Farrell). Dame Judi Dench plays a tough but twinkly boss of the fairy police, and Frozen’s Josh Gad is a light-fingered dwarf.

★★★★ CC

Best box set to watch

The White Princess, one season, UKTV Play

Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer steps back in time for this epic historical drama based on Philippa Gregory’s 2013 novel of the same name. Comer stars as Elizabeth of York, whose 1486 marriage to Henry VII (played by Jacob Collins-Levy) unites the houses of Lancaster and York and effectively ends the War of the Roses. However, their union sets the scene for power struggles, love, betrayal and political clashes – particularly among the mothers.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Hampstead, 6.55pm, Film4

Diane Keaton plays Emily, an American living in Hampstead, north London, who strikes up a relationship with a grouchy hermit (Brendan Gleeson) in this romcom very loosely based on a true story. It’s fairly lightweight but still enjoyable and you’ll have fun spotting the mini ‘who’s who’ of Brit actors who keep popping up, including James Norton (as Emily’s son), Lesley Manville, Phil Davis, Simon Callow and Jason Watkins.

Soaps on TV tonight

If you watch just one thing on TV tonight…



Don’t miss Gardeners’ World on TV tonight – top tips!

Not found anything you want to watch on TV tonight? Check out our TV Guide.

Happy viewing!