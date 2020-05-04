TV tonight: our highlights for Tuesday 12th May

The A Word is just one of the gems on today...

What’s on TV tonight



Best TV shows on TV tonight

I’ll Get This, 10pm, BBC2

Spare a thought for Johnny Vegas, who greets fellow diner Sue Perkins with the news that ‘I lost two teeth over the weekend, I’ve got a temporary upper palate’ – hardly the best time for a slap-up meal. John Barnes, Fleur East and ‘royal’ rugby star Mike Tindall complete the party – dare we say they’ve saved the best for last? Highlights include Fleur doing squats with the waiter on her back and Johnny revealing what happens when you lose your Nando’s Card and try to get it replaced…

★★★★★ SP

The A Word, 9pm, BBC1

Maurice finds himself in an awkward position when Pauline (Caroline O’Neill), a member of his walking group, thanks him for all his efforts with an extravagant gift. Anticipating – correctly, it turns out – that Louise would be unhappy about this, Maurice isn’t sure what to do and makes the wrong decision, of course. Meanwhile, teacher Heather (Julie Hesmondhalgh) spots that Joe has become overly attached to her, and Ben (David Gyasi) gets an impromptu introduction to the whole family after giving Alison a lift to the Lakes…

★★★★ SP

Deadliest Catch, 9pm, Discovery

‘Let’s go get rich!’ whoops Captain Jake as he heads out into the Bering Sea to make the most of the lucrative crab season. As the new series follows the toughest crab-catching crews out of Dutch Harbor, Alaska, a change in Russian fishing quotas means that the price for this chunky crustacean is sky-high, so the race is on to fill the pots and get to market before anyone else. Some captains will do anything to beat their rivals, so it’s not just the catch that’s feeling crabby.

★★★★ JL

Best box set to watch

After Life, season 2 (six episodes), Netflix



The second series of Ricky Gervais’ bittersweet comedy about widowed local newspaper journalist Tony (Gervais) trying to come to terms with the loss of his wife, Lisa (Kerry Godliman).

Best film to watch on TV tonight

Get Carter, 9pm, ITV4

In one of the greatest British films of all time, Michael Caine plays the ruthless Jack Carter, who travels to Newcastle from London to find out what happened to his brother and niece and, like Robocop, won’t stop until the job is done. Director Mike Hodges created a grim, downbeat movie that somehow became the epitome of cool, helped enormously by Caine’s emotionless, rugged performance.

Soaps on TV tonight

