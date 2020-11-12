TV tonight: our highlights for Thursday 12th November

Saving Britain's Pubs is just one of the gems on today...

Chef and publican Tom Kerridge is intent on Saving Britain’s Pubs, the DIY SOS team have a very special project for Children in Need, and there’s another chance to see Gary Lineker look back at his Grandad’s War. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

DIY SOS: Children in Need Special, 8pm, BBC1

Every year, Nick Knowles and the team do a special Big Build to tie in with Children in Need, but this year the task was a lot more complicated – it was the first one that they had to film under social-distancing guidelines, so there were strict limits on the number of people who could work on the site at any one time. Nonetheless, they rose to the challenge to create new premises for Surfability UK, a Wales-based charity which provides surfing lessons for people with disabilities and learning difficulties, and which was previously operating out of a converted bus shelter…

★★★★ SP

Saving Britain’s Pubs with Tom Kerridge, 8pm, BBC2

Nearly 14,000 British pubs have closed since 2000, and as publicans find their profit margins squeezed by rising rents and other costs, the future looks far from rosy. As the landlord of two pubs, chef Tom Kerridge is well-qualified to front this series in which he visits four pubs across the country to offer guidance on how to make their business models more sustainable. Well, that was the plan – but midway through filming, the nation went into lockdown, meaning that Tom suddenly found himself in a very different story…

★★★★ SP

Gary Lineker: My Grandad’s War, 9pm, BBC2

Another chance to see this documentary following Gary Lineker to Italy to explore the experiences of his grandad, Stanley, in World War Two. Having wondered why Stanley never talked of his time there in the Royal Army Medical Corps, Gary starts to understand when he hears first-hand from veterans how brutal the Italian campaign was. Reminding us this was a war fought on many fronts, Gary uncovers the sacrifices Italians made to ensure the Allies’ victory, and also finds out why some veterans were incorrectly labelled ‘D-Day Dodgers’.

★★★★ RF

The Epic Adventures of Morph, Sky Kids/NOW TV

For those of us old enough to remember Morph’s first appearances on BBC kids’ show Take Hart more than 40 years ago, to the new generation of fans of our cheeky clay hero, this new series of The Epic Adventures of Morph is a treat, with Morph and sidekick Chas in even bigger and bolder adventures, courtesy of Aardman Animations.

★★★ LP

Best box set to watch

Uncle, seasons one to three, Netflix

There is an underlying warmth to this darkly comic series about an unemployed musician (Nick Helm) who has to look after his geeky 12-year-old nephew (Elliot Speller-Gillott). There’s also a lovely natural chemistry between them.

Best film to watch on TV tonight

The Post, 9pm, Film4

Before The Washington Post uncovered the Watergate break-in that ended the presidency of Richard Nixon, the newspaper had already taken on the establishment. In 1971, the Post’s publisher Kay Graham (Meryl Streep) and editor Ben Bradlee (Tom Hanks) released the Pentagon Papers – a secret official study that showed several United States presidents had kept the Vietnam War going to hide the fact that the US was losing. Directed by Steven Spielberg and with a simply stellar cast including Bob Odenkirk and Sarah Paulson, this is a tense, gripping, fact-based drama.

Live sport

Golf: The Masters from 12.30pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW TV

from 12.30pm, Sky Sports Golf/NOW TV International Football: England v Republic of Ireland 7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV

7.30pm (k-o 8pm), ITV Euro 2020 Qualifiers: N Ireland v Slovakia 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV

7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Premier League/NOW TV Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Serbia v Scotland 7pm (k-o 7.45pm), Sky Sports Football/NOW TV

Soaps on TV tonight

EastEnders, 7.35pm

Emmerdale, 7pm

Hollyoaks, 6.30pm

